PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (Game 1)

The air of playoff hockey was around Sunday’s practice for the Oilers’ coaches and players, who traded the grind of the regular season for the excitement of the postseason after learning over two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final that this is when it matters the most.
“You could tell the guys were itching for the playoffs to start, and it's a long season for any team in the NHL,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “There are a lot of games, but it's even longer when you play as long as you have the last two years, playing until the end of June and then a couple months later, you're back at it again.
“As much as these guys love playing the game, are competitive and want to win every single night, it is difficult to get up for those long stretches, especially when they're looking at the playoffs and what they can do. Everyone's excited and ready for this. It's been on their mind for a while. I think we've got another level to reach.”
A player who looks close to making his return to the playoffs (and the lineup) based on Sunday's final full-team skate is Leon Draisaitl, who was skating between Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen on the second line for the second practice in a row.
Draisaitl missed the final 14 games of the regular season with an injury he sustained from a hit taken during a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Mar. 15, but has been back practicing since the start of Edmonton's final homestand of the regular season.
Both the German and Coach Knoblauch were non-committal about his Game 1 status.