PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (Game 1)

EDMONTON, AB – Here we go again, Oil Country.

Having gone all the way to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, the Edmonton Oilers will begin another quest to lift hockey's holy grail on Monday at Rogers Place when they host the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

"It's exciting," Connor Ingram said. "It's been a while since I've played playoff hockey, so it's good to be back. It's good to be a part of it, and this is what you play for."

The city of Edmonton is set to awaken once again with the start of the playoffs as the passion of the best fans in the NHL returns to bring back the most feverish atmosphere in hockey that’ll be centred down in ICE District inside the Moss Pit and Rogers Place.

For the Oilers, the players who’ve experienced the passion and energy multiple times can’t wait to latch onto the mayhem that is playoff season in Edmonton, looking to feed off their fans and share it with those in the locker room who haven't felt it before.

“It's that feeling beyond excitement that never goes away,” Leon Draisaitl said. “You can do this as many times as you want, but that first game – any game really, especially at home – it’s so special with these fans in here. I’m excited for some of our guys that haven't played a lot of playoff hockey to get to see it, and that's always fun.”