PROJECTED LINEUP: Samanski to make playoff debut in Game 2 against Ducks

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EDMONTON, AB – Josh Samanski is expected to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in place of the injured Adam Henrique as the Edmonton Oilers look to take a 2-0 lead on the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Samanski was at centre between Colton Dach and Trent Frederic on the fourth line during this morning's pre-game skate and looks poised to fill the role of Henrique, who collided with Kasperi Kapanen at 17:51 of the first period in Game 1 on Monday and was forced to leave the contest with a lower-body injury.

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. xxxxxxxx below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Frederic
Mangiapane - Nugent-Hopkins - Savoie
Podkolzin - Philp - Kapanen
Howard - Henrique - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

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