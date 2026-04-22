PROJECTED LINEUP: Samanski to make playoff debut in Game 2 against Ducks

EDMONTON, AB – Josh Samanski is expected to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in place of the injured Adam Henrique as the Edmonton Oilers look to take a 2-0 lead on the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Samanski was at centre between Colton Dach and Trent Frederic on the fourth line during this morning's pre-game skate and looks poised to fill the role of Henrique, who collided with Kasperi Kapanen at 17:51 of the first period in Game 1 on Monday and was forced to leave the contest with a lower-body injury.