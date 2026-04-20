PROJECTED LINEUP: Draisaitl & Dickinson game-time decisions for Game 1 against Ducks

EDMONTON, AB – We’ll have to see what comes out of the gate for Game 1.

Forwards Leon Draisaitl and Jason Dickinson will be game-time decisions for the Edmonton Oilers on Monday ahead of Game 1 of their first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch had “no updates” on Draisaitl and Dickinson during his media availability after Monday’s optional pre-game skate, where both forwards weren’t on the ice for the Oilers, but the pair were full participants in Monday’s full practice at Rogers Place and appear close to being ready to begin the series against the Ducks.

But with this being the playoffs, a determination on their final status will have to wait.

“As we've said before, we expect them sometime during this first round,” Knoblauch said. “Now that it’s the playoffs, it's a little more sacred about what our lineups are going to be, and we're not going to announce who's playing and what their lines are going to be exactly.”

“You guys (the media) will have to do some homework, but you'll have to wait and find out what our lineup looks like tonight.”