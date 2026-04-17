RELEASE: McDavid wins Art Ross Trophy as League's top scorer

The Oilers captain captured his sixth career Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer with 48 goals, 90 assists and 138 points

Washington Capitals v Edmonton Oilers

© 2026 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB - With the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL regular season on Thursday night, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has officially captured his sixth career Art Ross Trophy as the League's scoring leader.

The 29-year-old earns his first Art Ross since the 2022-23 season with an incredible 138-point campaign of 48 goals and 90 assists, winning the League's scoring race by an eight-point margin over Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov after posting four helpers in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks to secure home-ice advantage in the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is McDavid's third 130-point season in his last four seasons and his fourth career campaign with 40 or more goals.

Savoie puts away his second off the sublime feed from McDavid

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