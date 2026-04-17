RELEASE: McDavid wins Art Ross Trophy as League's top scorer

EDMONTON, AB - With the conclusion of the 2025-26 NHL regular season on Thursday night, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has officially captured his sixth career Art Ross Trophy as the League's scoring leader.

The 29-year-old earns his first Art Ross since the 2022-23 season with an incredible 138-point campaign of 48 goals and 90 assists, winning the League's scoring race by an eight-point margin over Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov after posting four helpers in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks to secure home-ice advantage in the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is McDavid's third 130-point season in his last four seasons and his fourth career campaign with 40 or more goals.