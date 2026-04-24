PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (Game 3)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

ANAHEIM, CA – Flying south and looking to find our playoff rhythm.

With the series tied 1-1 heading to Orange County for Games 3 & 4, the Edmonton Oilers will be hitting the road focused on winning the battles needed to establish their game against an Anaheim Ducks team that’s been effective at limiting their power play and transition through the first two contests.

"We've been in this situation a lot tied going on the road," Connor McDavid said post-game on Wednesday. "We're comfortable on the road, we like playing on the road, and obviously we would've liked a better outcome and a better product tonight, but we're comfortable going on the road."

The Ducks drew even in the series with a 6-4 victory in Game 2 at Rogers Place after winning the special teams battle for the second game in a row, holding the Oilers’ power play to 0-for-4 and converting once while shorthanded through Ryan Poehling to go with their power-play tallies from Troy Terry and Alex Killorn in another three-goal second period.

"Special teams were a big part of it," Zach Hyman said. "We are usually very good on the power play, and obviously, we were minus one, so that can't happen."

Despite Josh Samanski scoring his first playoff goal in his debut to make it 4-4 with 6:09 left in regulation, it was the Ducks who broke the late tie this time when a lucky bounce off Leon Draisaitl's skate landed on Cutter Gauthier's stick 1:17 later for his second of the night that stood up as the winner.