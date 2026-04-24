PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (Game 3)

The first-round series shifts to Honda Center in Anaheim for Games 3 & 4 tied at one game apiece

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will look to respond on the road in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at Honda Center.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers lose the special teams battle in Wednesday's defeat

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ANAHEIM, CA – Flying south and looking to find our playoff rhythm.

With the series tied 1-1 heading to Orange County for Games 3 & 4, the Edmonton Oilers will be hitting the road focused on winning the battles needed to establish their game against an Anaheim Ducks team that’s been effective at limiting their power play and transition through the first two contests.

"We've been in this situation a lot tied going on the road," Connor McDavid said post-game on Wednesday. "We're comfortable on the road, we like playing on the road, and obviously we would've liked a better outcome and a better product tonight, but we're comfortable going on the road."

The Ducks drew even in the series with a 6-4 victory in Game 2 at Rogers Place after winning the special teams battle for the second game in a row, holding the Oilers’ power play to 0-for-4 and converting once while shorthanded through Ryan Poehling to go with their power-play tallies from Troy Terry and Alex Killorn in another three-goal second period.

"Special teams were a big part of it," Zach Hyman said. "We are usually very good on the power play, and obviously, we were minus one, so that can't happen."

Despite Josh Samanski scoring his first playoff goal in his debut to make it 4-4 with 6:09 left in regulation, it was the Ducks who broke the late tie this time when a lucky bounce off Leon Draisaitl's skate landed on Cutter Gauthier's stick 1:17 later for his second of the night that stood up as the winner.

Kris talks on Thursday before the team travels to Anaheim for Games 3 & 4

Even with the return of Draisaitl to begin the series, recording a goal and an assist in Game 2 to give him multiple points in each contest, Edmonton has yet to convert any of its six power-play chances through the opening two games. The top unit has had plenty of looks that haven’t resulted in goals as it works to regain its chemistry from a long stretch without its regular fivesome for the final 14 games of the regular season.

But the Ducks deserve credit for how they've adapted their free-flowing style of play into a more playoff-focused approach, playing much tighter and stifling zone entries – especially when defending McDavid and Edmonton's power play – to serve as a reminder to the Oilers about how every aspect of your game needs to be going.

"I think there's been a lot more attention to details on both sides in playing better defensive hockey," Knoblauch said. "I think Anaheim has been pretty wide open with their play through the regular season, and now they're in the playoffs, and everyone's  dialled it in. Same with us in knowing how important it is to play good defensive hockey."

"They pay extra attention to that when McDavid's on the ice, so it makes it a little bit more difficult to get through that.  So yeah, I'd like a little more of us connecting on passes and being able to get some shots off the rush. I think in Game 1, there was a lot of shot attempts off the rush.  Last night, it was pretty tight checking.  There wasn't much there for both teams."

Connor speaks after a 6-4 loss to the Ducks in Game 2 on Wednesday

Along with the power play, Connor McDavid has yet to record a point in the series, with the captain’s mistake in the second period after giving the puck away resulting in the Ducks re-taking a two-goal lead after Connor Murphy had pulled the Oilers back to within one a few minutes earlier.

Anaheim’s special teams have produced four goals in the opening two games, going 3-for-5 on the power play in addition to Poehling’s shorthanded goal. The Oilers’ penalty kill was without two of their top two options in Jason Dickinson and Adam Henrique for Game 2 on Wednesday, with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch having to adjust without them.

"We're going to find a rhythm with our group right now," he said. "Missing Henrique is a big hole for us. He just stabilizes everything, taking the first face off and everything being set up for our pairs. Hopefully, Rico's able to join us sooner than later, but having him missing just takes away the rhythm. So we got to sort those things out."

"The special teams are usually the factor in a hockey game, and last night, the fact that we were outscored by three on special teams just makes it so hard to win. But I think we've got a lot of good guys who can step up and do that job, we just have to narrow it down and decide who is taking over those responsibilities."

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