PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

The Oilers assigned Campbell on Wednesday afternoon and recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from the Condors, who’s accrued 116 games of NHL experience with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit.
The 31-year-old has started the AHL season strongly with a 2.03 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and a 2-2-0 record in Bakersfield and will hope to provide Edmonton with some stability in the blue paint alongside Skinner while Campbell works on his game in the minors.
“For Picks to come up, it's a great opportunity for him,” Woodcroft said. "He has NHL experience, but I would say it's an opportunity for Jack Campbell too. He and I talked about this yesterday. It's an opportunity for him to go play a lot, refine some aspects of his game, get back to feeling confident and we'll see where he ends up. But we're painting this as a positive for Jack and certainly, for Picks to earn the recall, that's good on him as well.”
The Oilers will dive into the Shark Tank of SAP Center on Thursday night with an opportunity to correct their errors and earn some confidence against a San Jose team they’ve defeated eight times in a row dating back to Feb. 14, 2022, but the struggling Sharks (1-10-1) are coming off their first victory of the season on Tuesday after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers.
The players and coaches continued to put in the work needed to lift themselves out of an early-season slump at Wednesday's practice at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on the campus of the University of British Columbia, knowing that a breakthrough is on the horizon if they stay with it and continue to chip away.
“Whether it's individual performances or collectively as a team, everything averages out as long as you continue to put in the work,” Zach Hyman said. “You have to show up and you have to play at your best in order for that to happen, so we're looking to do that tomorrow.”
“I think we as a group need to just focus on the next game,” Evander Kane added. “We can't control our record and what it is, but what we can control is what our record looks like moving forward.
“We’ve got a great opportunity tomorrow night against a team who got their first win a few nights ago and hopefully, we can use it to our advantage."