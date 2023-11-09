PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

SAN JOSE, CA – For how fast they started in the first period on Monday night in Vancouver, things fell apart just as quickly for the Edmonton Oilers in the first game of their three-game Pacific Division road trip.

The Oilers had complete control from the opening faceoff, outshooting the Canucks 14-2 in the first half of the opening frame when Mattias Ekholm lifted a power-play goal into the top shelf beyond netminder Thatcher Demko for his first of the season less than seven minutes into the contest.

But as been the case through their first 11 games, carrying that type of world-beating effort through the entirety of regulation – and periods, for that matter – proved to be a challenge for the Blue & Orange, who conceded three goals in 3:32 of the first frame to trail 3-1 after 20 minutes despite a 21-8 shot advantage.

“I looked at the start of that game and that's as dominant of the period of time as you'll see any two teams in the NHL play,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said after Wednesday's skate on campus at the University of British Columbia. “Now, the trick is to do it for longer and harder than the other team, for a full 60 minutes, and not let some things deflate you when they don't go your way.”

“Certainly looking up at the scoreboard and seeing 19 shots and four against and finding yourself down, that's not fun… it's time to put something together here. Players know that, they accept it, the coaches know it and accept it, and we're working our way towards finding two points tomorrow night."