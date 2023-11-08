RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard, assign Campbell

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 31-year-old is off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season with the Condors, sporting a 2.03 goals-against average and .939 save percentage with a 2-2-0 record.

Pickard went 23-12-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .921 save percentage with Bakersfield last season.

In 116 career NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit, Pickard has compiled a 35-54-10 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Goaltender Jack Campbell cleared waivers on Wednesday and has been assigned to Bakersfield.