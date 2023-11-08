News Feed

GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters

GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters
RELEASE: Oilers place Campbell on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place Campbell on waivers
GAME RECAP: Canucks 6, Oilers 2

GAME RECAP: Canucks 6, Oilers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks
BLOG: Oilers begin new segment where their early-season struggles began

BLOG: Oilers begin new segment where their early-season struggles began
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks
RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports legacy of Joey Moss

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports legacy of Joey Moss
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
RELEASE: Oilers recall Hamblin from AHL Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers recall Hamblin from AHL Bakersfield
GAME RECAP: Predators 5, Oilers 2

GAME RECAP: Predators 5, Oilers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators (11.04.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators (11.03.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators
RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield
GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars
BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard, assign Campbell

The 31-year-old is off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season with AHL Bakersfield, sporting a 2.03 goals-against average and .939 save percentage with a 2-2-0 record

GettyImages-1243749264
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 31-year-old is off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season with the Condors, sporting a 2.03 goals-against average and .939 save percentage with a 2-2-0 record.

Pickard went 23-12-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .921 save percentage with Bakersfield last season.

In 116 career NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit, Pickard has compiled a 35-54-10 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Goaltender Jack Campbell cleared waivers on Wednesday and has been assigned to Bakersfield.