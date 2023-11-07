GAME RECAP: Canucks 6, Oilers 2

VANCOUVER, BC – The Edmonton Oilers began their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night with a 6-2 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Mattias Ekholm opened the scoring as part of a strong start for the Blue & Orange in the opening 10 minutes, but a three-goal stretch of 3:22 from the Canucks in the second half of the first period turned the tides and provided the hosts the offence they needed to win their third game this season over the Blue & Orange.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 29 saves in defeat, while Leon Draisaitl was able to break a seven-game goalless drought in the second period.

The Oilers head to San Jose for a matchup with the Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday evening.