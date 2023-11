VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 31-year-old has posted a 1-4-0 record with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage this season and is 22-13-4 with a 3.53 GAA and .886 save percentage in 41 career games with Edmonton.