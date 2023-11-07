GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters

It's Tuesday morning and as everyone gets their day started the Edmonton Oilers began theirs in Vancouver. They stayed overnight in the West Coast city before eventually making their way to San Jose for their next stop on the road trip.

As morning darkness turned into daylight and the sun rose, it glistened brightly on the water. The boats strapped to the docks while the cruise ships sailed in and out of the harbour making their way up and down the Pacific Ocean. As we know, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Edmonton to start this season. The Oilers are maneuvering their way through choppy waters one game at a time.

It's been quite clear nobody on the team is jumping overboard or abandoning ship. A prime example of that was on display versus the Canucks. Another night that didn't go Edmonton's way, but there was no quitting on each other. It became evident on multiple occasions. With the clock ticking down, the emotions were ramping up.

Connor McDavid was involved and so was Zach Hyman. Leon Draisaitl also could be counted on; in fact, anyone wearing an Oilers jersey wasn't backing away or backing down. It was fuelled in frustration but showed the life necessary for Edmonton to work their way out of the early-season funk. It was a night that started so well and ended so poorly.