RELEASE: Oilers place Campbell on waivers

GAME RECAP: Canucks 6, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

BLOG: Oilers begin new segment where their early-season struggles began

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports legacy of Joey Moss

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Hamblin from AHL Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Predators 5, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators (11.04.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators (11.03.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Lavoie, loan Broberg to Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars (11.02.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Oilers to start this season but they're maneuvering their way through choppy waters, writes Gene Principe

By Gene Principe
It's Tuesday morning and as everyone gets their day started the Edmonton Oilers began theirs in Vancouver. They stayed overnight in the West Coast city before eventually making their way to San Jose for their next stop on the road trip.

As morning darkness turned into daylight and the sun rose, it glistened brightly on the water. The boats strapped to the docks while the cruise ships sailed in and out of the harbour making their way up and down the Pacific Ocean. As we know, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Edmonton to start this season. The Oilers are maneuvering their way through choppy waters one game at a time.

It's been quite clear nobody on the team is jumping overboard or abandoning ship. A prime example of that was on display versus the Canucks. Another night that didn't go Edmonton's way, but there was no quitting on each other. It became evident on multiple occasions. With the clock ticking down, the emotions were ramping up.

Connor McDavid was involved and so was Zach Hyman. Leon Draisaitl also could be counted on; in fact, anyone wearing an Oilers jersey wasn't backing away or backing down. It was fuelled in frustration but showed the life necessary for Edmonton to work their way out of the early-season funk. It was a night that started so well and ended so poorly.

Oilers fall 6-2 to Canucks as Demko stops 40 shots

A look of shock that even his full-fledged beard couldn't cover was visible on the face of Mattias Ekholm in the locker room after the game. Head shaking, eyes darting to each reporter who asked a question about what happened.

An early power-play goal by Ekholm had the Oilers on their way. You know after two early-season losses to the Canucks a healthy dose of revenge was on the minds of the visitors. It looked like it would be possible to navigate through a hot-start-to-the-season Vancouver club. Looks ended up being deceiving because what could go wrong did go wrong by the end of the first period. It was another example of the harder they tried it seemed the worse things would get for Edmonton. Not short of effort but short on results.

That brings us to the third period and the way things played out first between McDavid and J.T. Miller. A couple cross-checks back and forth before Hyman jumped in and dropped the mitts with the pesky Canuck.

Connor speaks with the media following Monday's 6-2 loss

Then, at the other end, a penalty call against the captain that had him frustrated. Draisaitl was past that point. Engaging in a verbal dialogue with an official, he was buried in the box with a 10-minute misconduct. Another sign that frustration was reaching an early-season high. Leon's demeanour was an example of what the entire Oilers team and organization were feeling. He cares, they care, and it was evident on the ice and on the bench.

Jay Woodcroft was then tossed from the game. It was the first time that's happened to an Oilers coach since Glen Sather on February 3, 1983. There weren't bad words exchanged, but a question about a non-call on Dylan Holloway. For that, Woodcroft spent the final few minutes watching the game from the coaches room.

Players stand up for each other and so do coaches. Edmonton is struggling. They know it and they are working on it together. Just as the sun will rise tomorrow, so will the Oilers. They are too good not to calm the waters.