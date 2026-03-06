Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn were traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Winnipeg received forward Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for the two defensemen.

Stanley has 21 points, including an NHL career-high nine goals, in 59 games this season. He was also fifth on the Jets in hits (96) and fourth in blocks (69).

The 27-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, $2.5 million contract ($1.25 million average annual value) he signed with Winnipeg on July 6, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Selected by the Jets in the first round (No. 18) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Stanley has 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in 261 regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Schenn has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 46 games this season. He led the Jets in hits (139), was sixth in blocks (54) and averaged 1:35 of short-handed time on ice per game.

The 36-year-old is in the final season of a three-year, $8.25 million contract ($2.75 million AAV) he signed with the Nashville Predators on July 1, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 5 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Schenn has 212 points (45 goals, 167 assists) in 1,118 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Predators and Jets. He also has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 58 playoff games, including helping the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.