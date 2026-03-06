Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Winnipeg receives Rosen, Bryson, 2 draft picks for pair of defensemen

wpgbuf_trade_030626

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn were traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Winnipeg received forward Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for the two defensemen.

Stanley has 21 points, including an NHL career-high nine goals, in 59 games this season. He was also fifth on the Jets in hits (96) and fourth in blocks (69).

The 27-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, $2.5 million contract ($1.25 million average annual value) he signed with Winnipeg on July 6, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Selected by the Jets in the first round (No. 18) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Stanley has 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in 261 regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Schenn has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 46 games this season. He led the Jets in hits (139), was sixth in blocks (54) and averaged 1:35 of short-handed time on ice per game.

The 36-year-old is in the final season of a three-year, $8.25 million contract ($2.75 million AAV) he signed with the Nashville Predators on July 1, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 5 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Schenn has 212 points (45 goals, 167 assists) in 1,118 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Predators and Jets. He also has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 58 playoff games, including helping the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

The Sabres (37-19-6), who have won five in a row and are 26-5-2 since Dec. 9, are tied for first with Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division. They are attempting to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Rosen has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 NHL games this season. He also has 43 points (25 goals, 18 assists) in 37 games for Rochester of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old forward, who was selected by Buffalo in the first round (No. 14) of the 2021 NHL Draft, is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Sabres on May 31, 2022, and can become a restricted free agent after the season.

Bryson has five points (two goals, three assists) in 35 games this season. The 28-year-old defenseman can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Selected by Buffalo in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Bryson has 48 points (six goals, 42 assists) in 289 regular-season games.

The Jets (25-26-10), who won the Presidents' Trophy last season, are sixth in the Central Division, seven points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

