Myers traded to Stars by Canucks for draft picks

Tyler Myers was traded to the Dallas Stars by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft.

The 36-year-old defenseman has eight points (one goal, seven assists) while averaging 20:13 of ice time in 57 games for the Canucks this season, his 17th in the NHL and second of a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million average annual value) he signed with them on June 27, 2024. The Canucks will retain 50 percent of his salary.

Dallas (38-14-9) has won a franchise-best 10 consecutive games and is second in the Central Division, six points behind the Colorado Avalanche.

"Tyler is a veteran defenseman that will immediately add to our group," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His ability to play on the right side will give us an added element of flexibility on the blue line. We would like to welcome Tyler and his family to Dallas."

Vancouver (18-35-7), which is last in the NHL, has nine selections in the 2027 draft, and eight in 2029.