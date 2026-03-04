Myers traded to Stars by Canucks for draft picks

Defenseman has 1 more season on contract; Dallas has won franchise-record 10 in row

Tyler Myers VAN traded to DAL

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Tyler Myers was traded to the Dallas Stars by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft.

The 36-year-old defenseman has eight points (one goal, seven assists) while averaging 20:13 of ice time in 57 games for the Canucks this season, his 17th in the NHL and second of a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million average annual value) he signed with them on June 27, 2024. The Canucks will retain 50 percent of his salary.

Dallas (38-14-9) has won a franchise-best 10 consecutive games and is second in the Central Division, six points behind the Colorado Avalanche. 

"Tyler is a veteran defenseman that will immediately add to our group," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His ability to play on the right side will give us an added element of flexibility on the blue line. We would like to welcome Tyler and his family to Dallas."

Vancouver (18-35-7), which is last in the NHL, has nine selections in the 2027 draft, and eight in 2029.

“We would like to thank Tyler for all that he has done for the Canucks organization both on and off the ice,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “Not only was he a leader in our locker room, but he also did a lot of great work in the community.

“We also appreciate Tyler and his agent working with us to get this deal done. Acquiring two more draft picks in this trade with the Stars will help us continue to rebuild and improve our roster in the years to come.”

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (No. 12) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Myers has 403 points (100 goals, 303 assists) in 1,123 regular-season games for the Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Canucks. 

Myers won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie with the Sabres for the 2009-10 season. 

He has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 61 Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

The NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

