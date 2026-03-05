Petry traded to Wild by Panthers for 7th-round pick

Florida gets conditional selection in 2026 for defenseman

Jeff Petry traded to MIN by FLA

Jeff Petry was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Florida received a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for the defenseman.

Petry, a 38-year-old defenseman, has eight assists in 58 games this season. He signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (No. 45) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Petry has 393 points (96 goals, 297 assists) in 1,039 regular-season games for the Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Panthers and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

If Minnesota wins two playoff rounds this year and Petry plays at least 50 percent of the games in those two rounds, Minnesota will transfer its fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft to Florida instead of its seventh-round pick.

The Wild (36-16-10) are third in the Central Division, three points behind the second-place Dallas Stars and nine behind the Colorado Avalanche. They visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNE).

The Panthers (30-28-3), who have won the Stanley Cup each of the past two seasons, are last in the Atlantic Division, 10 points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

