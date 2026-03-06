Foligno traded to Wild by Blackhawks for future considerations, joins brother in Minnesota

Nick Foligno was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for future considerations.

Foligno, who had been Blackhawks captain since Sept. 18, 2024, joins his younger brother, forward Marcus Foligno, in Minnesota.

“Obviously, one, I’m happy for him," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. "As I said yesterday, I wish we were 10 points in (to the Stanley Cup Playoffs) and none of this happens, but we’re not and for an opportunity to go and play with your brother, be part of something with your brother, I have a brother and it would be an unbelievable thing. So, I know that means a ton to him and his family. I know how important that is and then for me personally, just he’s been awesome, awesome for me."

The 38-year-old forward had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 37 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Foligno is in the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Blackhawks on Jan. 12, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The Foligno Face-off teams the brothers with the Blackhawks, Wild, NHL, NHL Players' Association, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Hockey Fights Cancer for a season-long platform to raise funds for a very personal cause and celebrate the competitiveness between Marcus and Nick. They lost their mother, Janis, to breast cancer in 2009.

