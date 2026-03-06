Foligno traded to Wild by Blackhawks for future considerations, joins brother in Minnesota

Former Chicago captain can become free agent after this season

NFoligno_CHI_close-up_TradeDeadline-bug

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nick Foligno was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for future considerations.

Foligno, who had been Blackhawks captain since Sept. 18, 2024, joins his younger brother, forward Marcus Foligno, in Minnesota. 

“Obviously, one, I’m happy for him," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. "As I said yesterday, I wish we were 10 points in (to the Stanley Cup Playoffs) and none of this happens, but we’re not and for an opportunity to go and play with your brother, be part of something with your brother, I have a brother and it would be an unbelievable thing. So, I know that means a ton to him and his family. I know how important that is and then for me personally, just he’s been awesome, awesome for me."

The 38-year-old forward had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 37 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Foligno is in the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Blackhawks on Jan. 12, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The Foligno Face-off teams the brothers with the Blackhawks, Wild, NHL, NHL Players' Association, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Hockey Fights Cancer for a season-long platform to raise funds for a very personal cause and celebrate the competitiveness between Marcus and Nick. They lost their mother, Janis, to breast cancer in 2009.

Connor Bedard, selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, said Foligno was like a big brother to him. 

"He came and kind of embraced his role with us, especially this year with how young we are," Bedard said. "The last few years we’ve had more older guys, but this year, I mean he’s, what 15-20 years older than all of us? Yeah, just someone who meant a lot to the group and obviously I grew super close with him."

Foligno is the fourth member of the Blackhawks to be moved this week, joining Connor Murphy, Colton Dach and Jason Dickinson, who were all traded to the Edmonton Oilers.

"Like I said yesterday, it’s tough and sad when you lose guys and it motivates you to not be in this spot when you’re dealing with that," Bedard said. "In the span of a week you lose four guys who are super important to the room. I know myself and everyone else has close relationships with them, so it’s hard. It’s hard but it’s part of what we do. 

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (No. 28) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Foligno has 608 points (250 goals, 358 assists) in 1,270 regular-season games for the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Blackhawks. He has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Wild (36-16-10) visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNE). They are third in the Central Division, three points behind the second-place Dallas Stars and nine back of the Colorado Avalanche. They acquired forward Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers for defenesman prospect David Jiricek earlier Friday, got defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers on Thursday for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Related Content

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Carlson traded to Ducks by Capitals for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

Trade Coverage

NHL Trade Deadline live blog

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Garland traded to Blue Jackets by Canucks for draft picks

Perry traded to Lightning by Kings for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Carlson traded to Ducks by Capitals for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Brink traded to Wild by Flyers for Jiricek

Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Carrick traded to Sabres by Rangers for picks

Petry traded to Wild by Panthers for 7th-round pick