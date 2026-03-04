McCarron traded to Wild by Predators for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

30-year-old power forward led Nashville with 165 hits this season

Michael McCarron trade

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Michael McCarron was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Nashville Predators on Tuesday for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old power forward has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 59 games this season. He also led the Predators in hits (165), was third in blocked shots (60), sixth in takeaways (17), and first among their forwards in short-handed ice time per game (2:29).

McCarron is in the final season of a two-year, $1.8 million contract ($900,000 average annual value) he signed with Nashville on Feb. 16, 2024.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 25) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has 74 points (33 goals, 41 assists) in 361 regular-season games for the Canadiens and Predators. He does not have a point in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Minnesota (35-16-10) is third in the Central Division, three points behind the Dallas Stars and nine points behind the Colorado Avalanche.

Nashville (27-25-8) is four points behind the Edmonton Oilers for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

