Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

MacKenzie Weegar was traded to the Utah Mammoth by the Calgary Flames on Wednesday for defenseman Olli Maatta, forward prospect Jonathan Castagna and three second-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Two of the second-round picks were previously acquired from the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

The 32-year-old defenseman has 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 60 games for the Flames this season and is averaging 23:07 of ice time per game.

Weegar is in the third year of an eight-year, $50 million contract he signed with the Flames on Oct. 7, 2022. He was acquired by Calgary along with forward Jonathan Huberdeau in the trade which sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers on July 22, 2022.

Selected by Florida in the seventh round (No. 26) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Weegar has 272 points (62 goals, 210 assists) in 610 regular-season games for the Panthers and Flames and five points (one goal, four assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“MacKenzie is a high-end defenseman with the type of leadership and work ethic that we want in a top-four blueliner,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Acquiring MacKenzie solidifies our back end as we continue to push towards the playoffs, and he will be a great addition to our team on and off the ice.”

Maatta has one assist in 22 games for the Mammoth this season. The 31-year-old was a first-round pick (No. 22) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft. He has 196 points (42 goals, 154 assists) in 783 games for the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 85 playoff games. Maatta is in the first season of a three-year, $10.5 million contract ($3.5 million AAV) signed with Utah on March 3, 2025.

Castagna, a third-round pick (No. 70) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 draft, has 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 29 games at Cornell University this season.

The Mammoth (32-25-4) hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

The Flames (24-29-7) are 14th in the West, 12 points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card.