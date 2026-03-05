Foegele traded to Senators by Kings for 2nd-round pick

Warren Foegele was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Los Angeles received a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for the 29-year-old forward. The teams also swapped conditional third-round picks in the 2026 draft.

Foegele has nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 47 games for the Kings this season. He has one season remaining on a three-year, $10.5 million contract (average annual value of $3.5 million) he signed with the Kings on July 1, 2024.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round (No. 67) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Foegele has 218 points (111 goals, 107 assists) in 560 regular-season games for the Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers and Kings. He also has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 86 Stanley Cup Playoff games.