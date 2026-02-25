Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

NHL.com previews the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline with players to target in fantasy hockey before potential moves. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
---
Players to consider targeting in fantasy ahead of potential moves leading up to March 6 at 3 p.m. ET
---
NOTES: This year’s NHL Trade Deadline is March 6 at 3 p.m. ET. The following players could be traded based on factors including contract status, with potential unrestricted free agents (UFA) and restricted free agents (RFA) listed below, and/or team standing.
Jason Robertson, DAL
NOTE: Potential 2026 RFA
Elias Pettersson, VAN
NOTE: Under contract until 2031-32; non-contending team.
Vincent Trocheck, NYR
NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; non-contending team.
Steven Stamkos, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; team is outside of playoff picture.
Ryan O'Reilly, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; team is outside of playoff picture.
Jordan Kyrou, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2030-31; non-contending team.
Nazem Kadri, CGY
NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; non-contending team.
Brock Boeser, VAN
NOTE: Under contract until 2031-32; non-contending team; returning from injury Wednesday.
Jake DeBrusk, VAN
NOTE: Under contract until 2030-31; non-contending team.
Blake Coleman, CGY
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; non-contending team.
Jonathan Marchessault, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; team is outside of playoff picture.
Viktor Arvidsson, BOS
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA
Jordan Eberle, SEA
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA
Brayden Schenn, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; non-contending team.
Jaden Schwartz, SEA
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA
Bobby McMann, TOR
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA; team is outside of playoff picture.
Key injury: Patrik Laine, F, MTL
John Carlson, WSH
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA
Dougie Hamilton, NJD
NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; team is outside of playoff picture.
Jacob Trouba, ANA
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA
Justin Faulk, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; non-contending team.
Juuse Saros, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2032-33; team is outside of playoff picture.
Jordan Binnington, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; non-contending team.
Stuart Skinner, PIT
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA