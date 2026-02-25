Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

FORWARD

Jason Robertson, DAL

NOTE: Potential 2026 RFA

Elias Pettersson, VAN

NOTE: Under contract until 2031-32; non-contending team.

Vincent Trocheck, NYR

NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; non-contending team.

Steven Stamkos, NSH

NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; team is outside of playoff picture.

Ryan O'Reilly, NSH

NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; team is outside of playoff picture.

Jordan Kyrou, STL

NOTE: Under contract until 2030-31; non-contending team.

Nazem Kadri, CGY

NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; non-contending team.

Brock Boeser, VAN

NOTE: Under contract until 2031-32; non-contending team; returning from injury Wednesday.

Jake DeBrusk, VAN

NOTE: Under contract until 2030-31; non-contending team.

Blake Coleman, CGY

NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; non-contending team.

Jonathan Marchessault, NSH

NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; team is outside of playoff picture.

Viktor Arvidsson, BOS

NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

Jordan Eberle, SEA

NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

Brayden Schenn, STL

NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; non-contending team.

Jaden Schwartz, SEA

NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

Bobby McMann, TOR

NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA; team is outside of playoff picture.

Key injury: Patrik Laine, F, MTL