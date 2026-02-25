Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

NHL.com previews the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline with players to target in fantasy hockey before potential moves. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

NOTES: This year’s NHL Trade Deadline is March 6 at 3 p.m. ET. The following players could be traded based on factors including contract status, with potential unrestricted free agents (UFA) and restricted free agents (RFA) listed below, and/or team standing.

FORWARD

Jason Robertson, DAL
NOTE: Potential 2026 RFA

Elias Pettersson, VAN
NOTE: Under contract until 2031-32; non-contending team.

Vincent Trocheck, NYR
NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; non-contending team.

Steven Stamkos, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; team is outside of playoff picture.

Ryan O'Reilly, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; team is outside of playoff picture.

Jordan Kyrou, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2030-31; non-contending team.

Nazem Kadri, CGY
NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; non-contending team.

Brock Boeser, VAN
NOTE: Under contract until 2031-32; non-contending team; returning from injury Wednesday.

Jake DeBrusk, VAN
NOTE: Under contract until 2030-31; non-contending team.

Blake Coleman, CGY
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; non-contending team.

Jonathan Marchessault, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2028-29; team is outside of playoff picture.

Viktor Arvidsson, BOS
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

Jordan Eberle, SEA
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

Brayden Schenn, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; non-contending team.

Jaden Schwartz, SEA
NOTE:  Potential 2026 UFA

Bobby McMann, TOR
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA; team is outside of playoff picture.

Key injury: Patrik Laine, F, MTL

DEFENSEMAN

John Carlson, WSH
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

Dougie Hamilton, NJD
NOTE: Under contract until 2027-28; team is outside of playoff picture.

Jacob Trouba, ANA
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

Justin Faulk, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; non-contending team.

GOALIE

Juuse Saros, NSH
NOTE: Under contract until 2032-33; team is outside of playoff picture.

Jordan Binnington, STL
NOTE: Under contract until 2026-27; non-contending team.

Stuart Skinner, PIT
NOTE: Potential 2026 UFA

