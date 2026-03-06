Perry traded to Lightning by Kings for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

40-year-old forward previously played for Tampa Bay from 2021-23

Corey Perry with Deadline bug March 6 26

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Corey Perry was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The 40-year-old forward, who previously played for the Lightning from 2021-23, has 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games for the Kings this season.

Perry signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings on July 1, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers last season and 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Perry helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons and has been to the Cup Final five of the past six seasons, losing each.

Selected by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim with the No. 28 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 963 points (459 goals, 504 assists) in 1,442 regular-season games for the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Oilers and Kings and 141 points (64 goals, 77 assists) in 237 playoff games, the third-most playoff games in NHL history behind Chris Chelios (266) and Nicklas Lidstrom (263).

Perry won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.

The Lightning (38-18-4) are tied for first in the Atlantic Division with the Buffalo Sabres, three points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings. Tampa Bay visits the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, NHLN, The Spot).

The Kings (25-22-14) are fifth in the Pacific Division, three points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

On Thursday, the Kings traded forward Warren Foegele and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 draft to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

Trade Coverage

Garland traded to Blue Jackets by Canucks for draft picks

NHL Trade Deadline live blog

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Carlson traded to Ducks by Capitals for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Foligno traded to Wild by Blackhawks for future considerations, joins brother in Minnesota

Brink traded to Wild by Flyers for Jiricek

Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Carrick traded to Sabres by Rangers for picks

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Petry traded to Wild by Panthers for 7th-round pick

Foegele traded to Senators by Kings for 2nd-round pick