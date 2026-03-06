Perry traded to Lightning by Kings for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Corey Perry was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The 40-year-old forward, who previously played for the Lightning from 2021-23, has 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games for the Kings this season.

Perry signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings on July 1, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers last season and 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Perry helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons and has been to the Cup Final five of the past six seasons, losing each.