Carrick traded to Sabres by Rangers for picks

Forward had 10 points this season for New York, which receives 2 picks in 2026 NHL Draft

Sam Carrick was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the New York Rangers on Friday for a third-round pick and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 34-year-old forward had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 60 games for the Rangers this season. Carrick is in the second of a three-year, $3 million contract ($1 million average annual value) he signed with New York on July 1, 2024.

A fifth-round pick (No. 144) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has 83 points (38 goals, 45 assists) in 380 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers and one assist in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Sabres (37-19-6) have won five straight games are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for first in the Atlantic Division.

Earlier Friday, Buffalo acquired defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets for forward Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

The Rangers (24-29-8) are last in the Eastern Conference.

