Garland traded to Blue Jackets by Canucks for draft picks

Conor Garland was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The 29-year-old forward has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 50 games for the Canucks this season.

“Conor is a versatile player who brings great energy to the lineup every night and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome he and his family to Columbus,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He has tremendous character, plays a reliable two-way game and will be an important part of our club now and in the future.”

Garland, who is in the final season of a five-year, $24.75 million contract ($4.95 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on July 27, 2021, signed a six-year, $36 million contract ($6 million AAV) with the Canucks on July 1, 2025 that begins next season.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (No. 123) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Garland has 317 points (129 goals, 188 assists) in 535 regular-season games for the Coyotes and Canucks, and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Blue Jackets (32-21-8) are fourth in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Canucks (18-36-7) are last in the Western Conference.