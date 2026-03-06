Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

37-year-old forward has 25 points this season, previously played with Detroit from 2022-24

perron-trade-bug

© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

David Perron was traded to the Detroit Red Wings by the Ottawa Senators on Thursday for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 37-year-old forward is in the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million average annual value) he signed with the Senators on July 1, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Perron has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season.

This will be Perron's second stint with the Red Wings. He had 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games with them in 2022-23, and 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 2023-24 before opting to sign with Ottawa.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 26) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Perron has 809 points (329 goals, 480 assists) in 1,223 regular-season games for the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Red Wings and Senators. He also has 64 points (26 goals, 38 assists) in 110 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including winning the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

The Red Wings (35-20-7) are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division. They are attempting to qualify for the postseason for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Senators (29-22-9) are sixth in the Atlantic, six points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Related Content

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Foegele traded to Senators by Kings for 2nd-round pick

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Trade Coverage

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching

Foegele traded to Senators by Kings for 2nd-round pick

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

NHL Trade Buzz: Trocheck game-time decision for Rangers with Deadline looming

Petry traded to Wild by Panthers for 7th-round pick

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

Dowd traded to Golden Knights by Capitals

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Myers traded to Stars by Canucks for draft picks

Blankenburg traded to Avalanche by Predators for pick

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Predators trade McCarron to Wild, Smith to Golden Knights