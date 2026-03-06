Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

David Perron was traded to the Detroit Red Wings by the Ottawa Senators on Thursday for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 37-year-old forward is in the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million average annual value) he signed with the Senators on July 1, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Perron has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season.

This will be Perron's second stint with the Red Wings. He had 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games with them in 2022-23, and 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 2023-24 before opting to sign with Ottawa.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 26) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Perron has 809 points (329 goals, 480 assists) in 1,223 regular-season games for the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Red Wings and Senators. He also has 64 points (26 goals, 38 assists) in 110 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including winning the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

The Red Wings (35-20-7) are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division. They are attempting to qualify for the postseason for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Senators (29-22-9) are sixth in the Atlantic, six points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.