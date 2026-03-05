Dowd traded to Golden Knights by Capitals

Nic Dowd was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Washington received goalie prospect Jesper Vikman, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for the 35-year-old forward.

Dowd, who has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 55 games this season, is in the first year of a two-year, $6 million contract ($3 million average annual value) he signed on April 16, 2025, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

"Really difficult day for the organization, our team, players, staff," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Nic Dowd being traded after seven years … difficult decision as an organization and one that I am sure was not taken lightly whatsoever.

"He's meant a lot to this team. He's meant a lot to this community, him and his family. He's done so much for this team and a lot of the work and the things that he had done have gone unnoticed, the way that he plays and the role that he plays. So, he'll be missed and just part of one of the unfortunate parts of professional sports in this business is saying goodbye to good people, and that's part of it."

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (No. 198) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Dowd has 192 points (88 goals, 104 assists) in 637 regular-season games for the Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Capitals and six points (four goals, two assists) in 40 Stanely Cup Playoff games.