McMann traded to Kraken by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

An undrafted free agent, McMann has 91 points (54 goals, 37 assists) in 200 regular-season games for Toronto and three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He is in the final year of a two-year, $2.7 million contract ($1.35 million average annual value) and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

McMann said "there was mutual interest" in trying to complete a new contract with the Maple Leafs.

"I think it just came down to where the team was at and how things were going for the organization," he said. "I think (Treliving) just wanted to take a bit of a different approach and try and re-jig the team as much as he could. I think it came down to that more than anything.

"It was a place I would have loved to play for a long time. I was super happy with the opportunity that everyone gave me in the organization, and I am always going to be thankful for that. Definitely good memories there but excited to move on to the next."

The Kraken (29-23-9) hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference, three points ahead of the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators.

McMann will be reunited with Seattle coach Lane Lambert, who was an assistant with the Maple Leafs last season.

"Lane definitely knows the game well," McMann said. "Is very direct. It will be nice to see him again. And being in a playoff push will be great. Every game matters so much more."

The Maple Leafs (27-25-11) are seventh in the Atlantic Division, eight points behind the Boston Bruins, who hold the second wild card in the East and have played two more games.

They have lost six straight games (0-4-2) since the Olympic break, and 12 of 15 (3-9-3).