Faulk traded to Red Wings by Blues for Holl, 2026 Draft picks

Justin Faulk was traded to the Detroit Red Wings by the St. Louis Blues on Friday for Justin Holl, a first- and third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov.

The 33-year-old defenseman had 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games for the Blues this season.

Faulk is in the sixth season of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) he signed with St. Louis on Sept. 24, 2019, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Faulk has 490 points (141 goals, 349 assists) in 1,041 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Blues and 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games.