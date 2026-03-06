Faulk traded to Red Wings by Blues for Holl, 2026 Draft picks

1st- and 3rd-round selections, forward prospect Buchelnikov to St. Louis for 33-year-old defenseman

Justin Faulk traded to DET by STL with bug

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Justin Faulk was traded to the Detroit Red Wings by the St. Louis Blues on Friday for Justin Holl, a first- and third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov.

The 33-year-old defenseman had 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games for the Blues this season. 

Faulk is in the sixth season of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) he signed with St. Louis on Sept. 24, 2019, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season. 

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Faulk has 490 points (141 goals, 349 assists) in 1,041 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Blues and 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Red Wings (35-20-7) are third in the Atlantic Division, three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres, and pushing for their first playoff berth since 2016. They acquired forward David Perron from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Detroit hosts the Florida Panthers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNE, TVAS).

Holl, a 34-year-old defenseman, had 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 41 games for the Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract with Detroit on July 1, 2023, and has 95 points (13 goals, 82 assists) in 396 NHL games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings, and three assists in 25 playoff games.

Buchelnikov, a second-round (No. 52) pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is playing in his native Russia. The 22-year-old has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 38 games for CSKA of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Related Content

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Schenn traded to Islanders by Blues for Drouin, 2 draft picks

Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

Trade Coverage

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Schenn traded to Islanders by Blues for Drouin, 2 draft picks

NHL Trade Deadline live blog

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Kadri traded back to Avalanche by Flames for Olofsson, draft picks

Carlson traded to Ducks by Capitals for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Garland traded to Blue Jackets by Canucks for draft picks

Perry traded to Lightning by Kings for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Foligno traded to Wild by Blackhawks for future considerations, joins brother in Minnesota

Brink traded to Wild by Flyers for Jiricek