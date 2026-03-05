Blankenburg traded to Avalanche by Predators for pick

Nick Blankenburg was traded to the Colorado Avalanche by the Nashville Predators on Wednesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The 27-year-old defenseman has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 49 games for the Predators this season and 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 164 regular-season games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Predators.

Blankenburg is in the second of a two-year, $1.55 million contract ($775,000 average annual value) signed with the Predators on July 1, 2024.

The Avalanche (41-10-9) lead the NHL with 91 points, six points ahead of the second-place Dallas Stars in the Central Division.

The Predators (27-26-8) are five points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the Western Conference.