Brink traded to Wild by Flyers for Jiricek

Forward has 26 points in 55 games, 3rd player acquired by Minnesota this week

Bobby Brink was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday for defenseman prospect David Jiricek.

The 24-year-old forward, a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, has 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 55 games this season, the last of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million average annual value) he signed July 3, 2024, and can become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Flyers in the second round (No. 34) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Brink has 94 points (36 goals, 58 assists) in 201 games.

It's the third trade the Wild have made this week; they acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The Wild (36-16-10), who are third in the Central Division, visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNE).

Jiricek did not have a point in 25 games with Minnesota this season; he last played for the Wild on Jan. 31 before being returned to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Feb. 5. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) 24 AHL games.

The 22-year-old was the No. 6 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and was traded to the Wild on Nov. 30, 2024.

He has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 84 NHL games with the Wild and Blue Jackets.

Jiricek is in the final season of the three-year, entry-level contract he signed with Columbus on July 13, 2022. He can become a restricted free agent July 1.

The Flyers (28-22-11) are sixth in the Metropolitan Division and trail the Boston Bruins by six points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

