Brink traded to Wild by Flyers for Jiricek

Bobby Brink was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday for defenseman prospect David Jiricek.

The 24-year-old forward, a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, has 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 55 games this season, the last of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million average annual value) he signed July 3, 2024, and can become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Flyers in the second round (No. 34) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Brink has 94 points (36 goals, 58 assists) in 201 games.

It's the third trade the Wild have made this week; they acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The Wild (36-16-10), who are third in the Central Division, visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, SNE).