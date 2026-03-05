Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

Jason Dickinson was traded to the Edmonton Oilers with forward Colton Dach by the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday for forward Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old forward has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 47 games for the Blackhawks this season.

It was the second trade this week between the two teams, with the Blackhawks sending defenseman Connor Murphy to the Oilers on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2028 draft.

Dickinson is in the final season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract ($4.25 million average annual value) he signed with the Blackhawks on Jan. 16, 2024, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Blackhawks will retain 50 percent of his salary.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (No. 29) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Dickinson has 168 points (74 goals, 94 assists) in 549 regular-season games for the Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Blackhawks and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 40 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dach has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 53 games for the Blackhawks this season and 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 78 regular-season games. The 23-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 62) of the 2021 draft by the Blackhawks.

Mangiapane has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 52 games for the Oilers this season. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (No. 166) of the 2015 draft, the 29-year-old has 257 points (130 goals, 127 assists) in 550 regular-season games for the Flames, Washington Capitals and Oilers and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 37 playoff games. He is in the first season of a two-year, $7.2 million contract ($3.6 AAV) he signed with the Oilers on July 1, 2025.

The 2027 first-round pick going to Chicago from Edmonton is top-12 protected and will become a 2028 first-round pick if the Oilers retain the pick. If Edmonton trades its 2028 first-round pick before the 2027 NHL Trade Deadline, the 2027 first-round pick will automatically go to Chicago.

The Oilers (30-24-8) are in third place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blackhawks (23-28-10) are 11 points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the Western Conference.