Super 16: Analyzing goalies of playoff contenders in power rankings

10. Philadelphia Flyers (40-26-12)

Total points: 91

Last week: No. 15

"Dan Vladar is a clear No. 1 goalie for the first time in his six NHL seasons, and the 28-year-old is thriving, setting career bests in games (49), starts (48), wins (27), GAA (2.40) and save percentage (.907). He's allowed two goals or fewer in 32 starts and his .921 save percentage at even strength is fourth among goalies to play at least 30 games. Though Vladar is in uncharted territory as far as ice time, he doesn't seem to be slowing down. In 14 games since March 1 he's 9-4-1 with a .905 save percentage, and he's given up two goals or fewer nine times." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

11. Ottawa Senators (41-27-10)

Total points: 72

Last week: No. 14

"The Senators' goaltending has been in all fairness inconsistent this season. Ottawa is No. 3 in the League in fewest shots on goal allowed per game (24.4) but tied for 30th in save percentage (.875) and tied for 21st in GAA (3.04). Linus Ullmark is the obvious No. 1 and should give the Senators a good chance to win in the postseason, but his playoff numbers are not strong: 5-10, 3.28 GAA, .885 save percentage in 16 games (15 starts). This season, Ullmark is 26-12-8 with a 2.82 GAA and .887 save percentage, though he's been better in 19 starts since Jan. 31, going 12-4-3 with a 2.62 GAA and .897 save percentage. James Reimer is the backup and he's been solid, but Ullmark has to carry the load for the Senators." -- Rosen

12. Utah Mammoth (41-30-6)

Total points: 65

Last week: No. 16

"The Mammoth had solid goaltending this season, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs are a different beast, and Karel Vejmelka will be wading into them for the first time in his career. Vejmelka is 36-19-3 with a 2.74 GAA, .896 save percentage and two shutouts in 60 games (59 starts) this season and it remains to be seen how he adjusts in the postseason. Backup Vitek Vanecek has minimal postseason experience, going 2-4-0 with a 4.52 GAA and .834 save percentage in 10 playoff games (seven starts) for the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils. His last playoff game was with New Jersey in 2023. The playoffs are new territory for a lot of Mammoth players. Their goalies are no exception." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

13. Edmonton Oilers (39-29-10)

Total points: 60

Last week: No. 13

"Goaltending will again be the big question for the Oilers like it's been the past few seasons going into the playoffs. Edmonton decided to move on from Skinner and Calvin Pickard, despite the pair helping it to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. Connor Ingram and Tristan Jarry are the tandem and issues with inconsistency still exist. Ingram has taken over the No. 1 role after starting the season with Bakersfield of the AHL, outplaying Jarry and winning over the confidence of the coaching staff. Jarry has struggled with the Oilers since the trade with the Penguins, going 9-6-2 with a 3.95 GAA and .856 save percentage in 18 games (16 starts) through Wednesday and giving up six goals on 31 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss at Utah on Tuesday. Ingram was 14-9-2 with a 2.78 GAA and .895 save percentage in 28 games (26 starts). He has looked very good at times since being recalled from the AHL, but his playoff experience is limited to four games with the Nashville Predators in 2022." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

14. Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-16)

Total points: 51

Last week: Not ranked

"Adin Hill won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023 and Akira Schmid leads their goalies in games (34), starts (29) and wins (16) this season, but Carter Hart has come back from injury and taken over since John Tortorella took over as coach March 30. He's 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .923 save percentage, while Hill is 1-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .917 save percentage. Hart has not appeared in the playoffs since 2020, when he went 9-5 with a 2.23 GAA, .926 save percentage and two shutouts." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist