Super 16: Analyzing goalies of playoff contenders in power rankings

15. Anaheim Ducks (41-32-5)
Total points: 25
Last week: No. 10
"If the Ducks hold on and make it into the playoffs for the first time since 2018, their goaltending will be under a microscope. Lukas Dostal, who played for Team Czechia in the Olympics, has been good this season, but he is starting to fade a bit. He has never played as much high-pressure hockey as he has this season and is 6-6-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .870 save percentage since March 1. He has also never played an NHL postseason game. Backup Ville Husso hasn't been able to pick up the slack, going 3-3-1 with a 3.12 GAA and .894 save percentage. He's played seven postseason games, going 2-5 with a 3.67 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout for the St. Louis Blues in 2022." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial
16. Columbus Blue Jackets (39-27-12)
Total points: 22
Last week: No. 11
"It looks like it'll be Jet Greaves' show down the stretch and in the playoffs if the Blue Jackets qualify. Greaves has started 10 of the past 13 games, going 5-4-1 with a 2.18 GAA and .920 save percentage. Elvis Merzlikins has turned into the backup in Columbus. Greaves this season has 25 wins, a 2.58 GAA and .910 save percentage in 51 games (49 starts). Merzlikins has 14 wins, a 3.40 GAA and .883 save percentage in 30 games (29 starts). The Blue Jackets have a back-to-back this weekend, at Montreal on Saturday and home against Boston on Sunday. If necessary, and it likely will be, don't be surprised if Greaves starts both games, especially if he starts and does well against the Sabres on Thursday." -- Rosen
Dropped out from last week: New York Islanders (No. 12)
Others receiving points: Islanders 9, Nashville Predators 6, Detroit Red Wings 3
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Nashville Predators
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Anaheim Ducks
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Montreal Canadiens; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Detroit Red Wings
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
TOM GULITTI
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Boston Bruins; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Nashville Predators
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
TRACEY MYERS
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Buffalo Sabres; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
BILL PRICE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Montreal Canadiens; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Boston Bruins; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Nashville Predators
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
DAN ROSEN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Montreal Canadiens; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Anaheim Ducks
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Anaheim Ducks
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Nashville Predators