Super 16: Analyzing goalies of playoff contenders in power rankings

Avalanche, Wedgewood hold top spot; Oettinger has Stars set up for run

Super 16 040926 Wedgewood Oettinger

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Name a Stanley Cup winner in the past 60 years and we'll show you a goalie who was or could have been the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Sometimes it's even the goalie on the Cup Final losing team who is or could be the MVP of the playoffs.

The position is that important to success in the postseason even though a goalie has won the Conn Smythe Trophy only 17 times since it was first awarded in 1966, and just once in the past 13 years (Andrei Vasilevskiy in 2021), but with the playoffs around the corner, it's time to focus the microscope on the goalies who could be playing in the postseason.

The Super 16 is here to do that this week, with power rankings and goalie analysis all wrapped up into one with one week remaining in the regular season and two division titles, the top seed in the Eastern Conference and nine playoff spots still up for grabs.

As always, to come up with the Super 16, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total was assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the goaltending analysis edition of the Super 16:

1. Colorado Avalanche (51-16-10)

Total points: 224

Last week: No. 1

"Has there been a bigger surprise in the NHL this season than Scott Wedgewood, who leads the goalies (minimum of 40 games) in goals-against average (2.10) and save percentage (.918)? On a team with superstars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Wedgewood (29-6-6) and his backup, Mackenzie Blackwood (21-10-1, 2.58 GAA, .899 save percentage), have slipped somewhat under the radar, but the spotlight will be bright in the playoffs, where Wedgewood has only played four games and Blackwood seven. Something to watch." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

COL@DAL: Wedgewood records his third shutout of the season

2. Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-6)

Total points: 198

Last week: No. 3

"The Hurricanes will need to figure out who gives them the best chance at winning games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since March 1, Frederik Andersen is 6-4-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .856 save percentage in 10 games (all starts) and Brandon Bussi is 6-3-0 with a 3.46 GAA and .845 save percentage in nine games (all starts). Carolina clinched the Metropolitan Division by outscoring the opposition, averaging 3.84 goals per game and allowing 3.37 goals per game in its past 19 games (12-7-0)." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer 

3. Dallas Stars (46-20-12)

Total points: 193

Last week: No. 4

"The Stars are set up as well as any team in the League with their goaltending. Jake Oettinger is the clear No. 1, has made 63 playoff starts and helped Dallas to the Western Conference Final the past three seasons. He is 32-30 with a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage in his postseason career. This season, Oettinger is 32-12-6 with a 2.61 GAA and .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 51 games. Casey DeSmith is Oettinger's backup and having a strong season, going 14-8-6 with a 2.34 GAA and .910 save percentage in 29 games (27 starts). His playoff experience is limited to five games, including three starts, in a backup role. Dallas' goaltending is in good hands and one of the strengths of the team." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

4. Buffalo Sabres (47-23-8)

Total points: 184

Last week: No. 2

"Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is the man Sabres coach Lindy Ruff has relied on down the stretch and appears to be targeted as Buffalo's No. 1 goalie entering the playoffs. His numbers for the season are impressive enough: 20-9-3, 2.55 GAA, .911 save percentage and one shutout entering Wednesday, but it's the momentum he's had recently that should give Buffalo optimism heading into the postseason. Consider that Luukkonen allowed more than three goals only once in his previous eight starts, going 5-2-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage. Should he falter, the Sabres have an excellent 1B in Alex Lyon, who entered Wednesday 20-10-4 with a 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage. Playoff experience is an issue, since Luukkonen has none and Lyon just three starts, those coming with the Florida Panthers in 2023 during their run to the Stanley Cup Final. At the same time, when you have two goalies who have each won at least 20 games this season, it's a luxury most teams don't have." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

BUF@VGK: Luukkonen blanks the Golden Knights for his eighth career shutout

5. Tampa Bay Lightning (48-24-6)

Total points: 165

Last week: No. 5

"Of all the teams who have already clinched a playoff berth or are still in the mix, there's no goalie I trust more than Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning, as talented as they are up front and on defense, will only go as far as Vasilevskiy takes them. He's a two-time Stanley Cup winner (2020, 2021), and a Conn Smythe (2021) and Vezina Trophy winner (2019). Jonas Johansson has adequately been able to spell Vasilevskiy every now and then, but the latter must stay healthy if Tampa Bay intends to go on a playoff run." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

6. Montreal Canadiens (46-22-10)

Total points: 163

Last week: No. 6

"The Canadiens will rely on two rookies in the playoffs: Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, with Sam Montembeault as the third-string goalie. Inexperience at this key position will therefore be a question mark, but since the break for the 2026 Olympics, Dobes has played like a true No. 1 goalie, going 10-3-0 with a 2.29 GAA and .925 save percentage. General manager Kent Hughes and president Jeff Gorton made some significant decisions this season, including firing goaltending coach Eric Raymond in January and replacing him with Marco Marciano. We'll see if that plays a role in the playoffs." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, LNH.com senior writer

7. Minnesota Wild (45-21-12)

Total points: 145

Last week: No. 7

"The Wild have two goalies capable of carrying them and starting a playoff series. Filip Gustavsson is 28-13-6 with a 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage in 48 games (47 starts) and rookie Jesper Wallstedt is 17-8-6 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 33 games (31 starts). Each goalie also has four shutouts this season, although Gustavsson has started all three games against the Stars, the Wild's opponent in the Western Conference First Round. He's performed well against them and likely will be the No. 1 heading into the playoffs." -- David Satriano, staff writer

8. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-22-16)

Total points: 121

Last week: No. 9

"The Penguins will have a decision to make in net. Stuart Skinner (11-8-5, 2.99 GAA, .886 save percentage) and Arturs Silovs (15-6-3, 2.99 GAA, .886 save percentage, one shutout) have similar numbers while splitting the starts (24 each) since Skinner was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in the trade for Tristan Jarry on Dec. 12. Skinner started four of five games before an eye injury kept him from playing Sunday (he returned to practice Tuesday), so he could be the No. 1 entering the playoffs. He went to the Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton the past two seasons, so he has the experience edge, but Silovs played well for the Vancouver Canucks when he stepped in for the injured Thatcher Demko during the 2024 playoffs. Pittsburgh also has rookie Sergei Murashov, who has starred for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

9. Boston Bruins (43-26-10)

Total points: 107

Last week: No. 8

"The Bruins are about set up as well as they can be for the playoffs. In fact, Jeremy Swayman might be the biggest reason they're even in this position with a tremendous bounce-back season after his worst NHL season in 2024-25. Swayman has a 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage and neither number really gets at how he's been playing at a Vezina-caliber level. Behind him is Joonas Korpisalo, who has been dependable as a backup with a 3.19 GAA and .892 save percentage. Korpisalo, who earned a bronze medal with Team Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, was the reason the Bruins managed to eke out a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on April 5." -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

MIN@BOS: Swayman makes two strong stops at the doorstep in 2nd

10. Philadelphia Flyers (40-26-12)

Total points: 91

Last week: No. 15

"Dan Vladar is a clear No. 1 goalie for the first time in his six NHL seasons, and the 28-year-old is thriving, setting career bests in games (49), starts (48), wins (27), GAA (2.40) and save percentage (.907). He's allowed two goals or fewer in 32 starts and his .921 save percentage at even strength is fourth among goalies to play at least 30 games. Though Vladar is in uncharted territory as far as ice time, he doesn't seem to be slowing down. In 14 games since March 1 he's 9-4-1 with a .905 save percentage, and he's given up two goals or fewer nine times." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

11. Ottawa Senators (41-27-10)

Total points: 72

Last week: No. 14

"The Senators' goaltending has been in all fairness inconsistent this season. Ottawa is No. 3 in the League in fewest shots on goal allowed per game (24.4) but tied for 30th in save percentage (.875) and tied for 21st in GAA (3.04). Linus Ullmark is the obvious No. 1 and should give the Senators a good chance to win in the postseason, but his playoff numbers are not strong: 5-10, 3.28 GAA, .885 save percentage in 16 games (15 starts). This season, Ullmark is 26-12-8 with a 2.82 GAA and .887 save percentage, though he's been better in 19 starts since Jan. 31, going 12-4-3 with a 2.62 GAA and .897 save percentage. James Reimer is the backup and he's been solid, but Ullmark has to carry the load for the Senators." -- Rosen

12. Utah Mammoth (41-30-6)

Total points: 65

Last week: No. 16

"The Mammoth had solid goaltending this season, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs are a different beast, and Karel Vejmelka will be wading into them for the first time in his career. Vejmelka is 36-19-3 with a 2.74 GAA, .896 save percentage and two shutouts in 60 games (59 starts) this season and it remains to be seen how he adjusts in the postseason. Backup Vitek Vanecek has minimal postseason experience, going 2-4-0 with a 4.52 GAA and .834 save percentage in 10 playoff games (seven starts) for the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils. His last playoff game was with New Jersey in 2023. The playoffs are new territory for a lot of Mammoth players. Their goalies are no exception." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

13. Edmonton Oilers (39-29-10)

Total points: 60

Last week: No. 13

"Goaltending will again be the big question for the Oilers like it's been the past few seasons going into the playoffs. Edmonton decided to move on from Skinner and Calvin Pickard, despite the pair helping it to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. Connor Ingram and Tristan Jarry are the tandem and issues with inconsistency still exist. Ingram has taken over the No. 1 role after starting the season with Bakersfield of the AHL, outplaying Jarry and winning over the confidence of the coaching staff. Jarry has struggled with the Oilers since the trade with the Penguins, going 9-6-2 with a 3.95 GAA and .856 save percentage in 18 games (16 starts) through Wednesday and giving up six goals on 31 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss at Utah on Tuesday. Ingram was 14-9-2 with a 2.78 GAA and .895 save percentage in 28 games (26 starts). He has looked very good at times since being recalled from the AHL, but his playoff experience is limited to four games with the Nashville Predators in 2022." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer 

14. Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-16)

Total points: 51

Last week: Not ranked

"Adin Hill won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023 and Akira Schmid leads their goalies in games (34), starts (29) and wins (16) this season, but Carter Hart has come back from injury and taken over since John Tortorella took over as coach March 30. He's 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .923 save percentage, while Hill is 1-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .917 save percentage. Hart has not appeared in the playoffs since 2020, when he went 9-5 with a 2.23 GAA, .926 save percentage and two shutouts." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

UTA@VGK: Schmid makes a block at the top of the circle and hurries back to rob Durzi

15. Anaheim Ducks (41-32-5)

Total points: 25

Last week: No. 10

"If the Ducks hold on and make it into the playoffs for the first time since 2018, their goaltending will be under a microscope. Lukas Dostal, who played for Team Czechia in the Olympics, has been good this season, but he is starting to fade a bit. He has never played as much high-pressure hockey as he has this season and is 6-6-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .870 save percentage since March 1. He has also never played an NHL postseason game. Backup Ville Husso hasn't been able to pick up the slack, going 3-3-1 with a 3.12 GAA and .894 save percentage. He's played seven postseason games, going 2-5 with a 3.67 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout for the St. Louis Blues in 2022." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

16. Columbus Blue Jackets (39-27-12)

Total points: 22

Last week: No. 11

"It looks like it'll be Jet Greaves' show down the stretch and in the playoffs if the Blue Jackets qualify. Greaves has started 10 of the past 13 games, going 5-4-1 with a 2.18 GAA and .920 save percentage. Elvis Merzlikins has turned into the backup in Columbus. Greaves this season has 25 wins, a 2.58 GAA and .910 save percentage in 51 games (49 starts). Merzlikins has 14 wins, a 3.40 GAA and .883 save percentage in 30 games (29 starts). The Blue Jackets have a back-to-back this weekend, at Montreal on Saturday and home against Boston on Sunday. If necessary, and it likely will be, don't be surprised if Greaves starts both games, especially if he starts and does well against the Sabres on Thursday." -- Rosen

Dropped out from last week: New York Islanders (No. 12)

Others receiving points: Islanders 9, Nashville Predators 6, Detroit Red Wings 3

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Nashville Predators

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Anaheim Ducks

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Montreal Canadiens; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Detroit Red Wings

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Vegas Golden Knights

TOM GULITTI

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. Vegas Golden Knights

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Boston Bruins; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Nashville Predators

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Montreal Canadiens; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

TRACEY MYERS 

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Buffalo Sabres; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

BILL PRICE

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Montreal Canadiens; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Boston Bruins; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Nashville Predators

SHAWN P. ROARKE 

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

DAN ROSEN

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Montreal Canadiens; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Anaheim Ducks

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Anaheim Ducks

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Nashville Predators

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