Ovechkin may be wrapping up career with Capitals, Gulitti says

Alex Ovechkin's future took center stage on the latest edition of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

In the wake of Ovechkin’s announcement Wednesday that he would decide his future in the offseason, NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti discussed the career of the legendary Washington Capitals forward and what could come next.

Gulitti, who covers the Capitals for NHL.com and has covered Ovechkin for the past 10 years, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to discuss Ovechkin's future, including the possibility of this week being his final week with the team.

The 40-year-old Capitals captain said in an interview posted by the team on social media Wednesday that he will wait until the offseason to decide if this is going to be his last season in the NHL.