Super 16: Teams that will benefit most from break for Olympics

15. Utah Mammoth (29-23-4)
Total points: 35
Last week: No. 14
"The Mammoth have four players heading to the Olympics -- forwards Clayton Keller (United States) and JJ Peterka (Germany), defenseman Olli Maatta (Finland) and goalie Karel Vejmelka (Czechia). It could be a concern for Vejmelka, who already has had a huge workload this season. If he is the starter for Czechia, he won't have much time off during the next three weeks, which isn't great with Utah in the playoff mix and coming out of the break with games against the Avalanche and Wild." -- David Satriano, staff writer
16. Anaheim Ducks (30-23-3)
Total points: 29
Last week: No. 16
"The Ducks have found their game again, winning nine of 11 games (9-2-0) going into the break. They played their last game Tuesday, a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken. They have four players going to the Olympics, goalie Lukas Dostal (Czechia), forward Mikael Granlund (Finland), and defensemen Jackson LaCombe (United States) and Radko Gudas (Czechia). Most importantly, though, center Leo Carlsson is not going. He won't play for Team Sweden after having surgery on his left thigh Jan. 16. He was given a recovery time of 3-5 weeks. So, while you feel for Carlsson because he can't go to the Olympics, the Ducks should expect him healthy when the season restarts. He last played Jan. 10, so it's likely he'll only be out the 11 games he's already missed instead of what could have been double that amount without the Olympic break." -- Rosen
Dropped out from last week: Florida Panthers (No. 15)
Others receiving points: Seattle Kraken 8, Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Washington Capitals 2, Los Angeles Kings 2, Nashville Predators 1
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Tampa Bay Lightning; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. New York Islanders; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Seattle Kraken; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Buffalo Sabres; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Edmonton Oilers
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Los Angeles Kings
TOM GULITTI
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Seattle Kraken
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Tampa Bay Lightning; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Buffalo Sabres; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Montreal Canadiens; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Boston Bruins
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Buffalo Sabres; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Montreal Canadiens; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Anaheim Ducks
TRACEY MYERS
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Utah Mammoth
BILL PRICE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Los Angeles Kings
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Tampa Bay Lightning; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Pittsburgh Penguins; 8. Detroit Red Wings; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Seattle Kraken
DAN ROSEN
1. Tampa Bay Lightning; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Buffalo Sabres; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. New York Islanders; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Anaheim Ducks; 16. Nashville Predators
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Tampa Bay Lightning; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Buffalo Sabres; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Montreal Canadiens; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Edmonton Oilers
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Buffalo Sabres; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Seattle Kraken; 16. Anaheim Ducks
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Tampa Bay Lightning; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Detroit Red Wings; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Seattle Kraken
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Tampa Bay Lightning; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Buffalo Sabres; 8. Detroit Red Wings; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. New York Islanders; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Seattle Kraken