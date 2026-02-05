Super 16: Teams that will benefit most from break for Olympics

11. New York Islanders (31-21-5)

Total points: 85

Last week: No. 13

"Seeing Matthew Schaefer play for Canada at the Olympics would have been a thrill for both he and the Islanders, but the break should benefit the 18-year-old defenseman greatly. Schaefer, who leads New York in time on ice per game (24:05) by more than three minutes, can use the break to rest up and get ready for the final 25 regular-season games. Schaefer continues to dazzle with his skill and maturity that go well beyond his years." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

12. Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-14)

Total points: 76

Last week: No. 8

"The break should benefit two players in particular for the Golden Knights, goalies Adin Hill and Carter Hart. Goal prevention has been a bit of a weakness for Vegas, in part because of the injury issues in goal it has had. Hill has played six games since returning from nearly three months out because of a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 20, and Hart has been sidelined since Jan. 8 because of a lower-body injury. That's left Akira Schmid to get the bulk of the work this season, and it's likely he'll be Switzerland's starter at the Olympics. Getting two other goalies healthy and rested for the playoff push will be key to the Golden Knights having success once they reach the postseason." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

13. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-20-7)

Total points: 48

Last week: Not ranked

"The break is coming at a bad time for the Blue Jackets, who have been one of the best teams in the NHL since Rick Bowness took over as coach for Dean Evason on Jan. 12. The last thing the Blue Jackets want to do is take 22 days off when they're finally in a groove that took a long time to find this season. But there's a silver lining too; the Blue Jackets have barely had any practice time since Bowness took over, having played 11 games in 24 days since the coaching change. But teams return (with players who aren't at the Olympics) on Feb. 17, and the Blue Jackets don't play their first game until Feb. 26. That's a lot of time to get some work in before restarting. It also gives a chance for their two Olympians, defenseman Zach Werenski (United States) and goalie Elvis Merzlikins (Latvia), to get some rest and still some practice time before the schedule resumes. That's particularly important for Werenski, who figures to play big minutes for a U.S. team that has gold-medal aspirations." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

14. Edmonton Oilers (28-21-8)

Total points: 47

Last week: No. 12

"The Olympics are coming at a good time for the Oilers. With forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and recently recalled forward Josh Samanski as the only players participating in the tournament, the rest of the team will have time to relax and regroup as the Oilers head into the stretch drive of the regular season. McDavid is playing for Team Canada, which is expected to go far in the tournament and contend for a gold medal. The Oilers captain likely will be away for the duration of the break. Draisaitl and Samanski will be playing for Team Germany, which will need to pull off an upset or two to get into the medal round. Getting the two German forwards back early will be beneficial to the Oilers, as will having Samanski, 23, play in such a high-level tournament. He should be a better player for it on his return to Edmonton and there is a good chance he could remain with the Oilers for the remainder of the season." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer