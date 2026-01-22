Super 16: Teams hitting top speed as Olympic break nears

8. Montreal Canadiens (28-15-7)

Total points: 140

Last week: No. 7

"The Canadiens hoped to continue their rise this season, and they are doing it so far. The young core continues to improve. Juraj Slafkovsky is having the best season of his career. Lane Hutson is playing like a Norris Trophy candidate. Ivan Demidov is playing like a Calder Trophy candidate. We could add that Nick Suzuki is averaging more than a point per game (55 points in 50 games) and Cole Caufield is tied for the NHL lead with seven game-winning goals." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, LNH.com journalist principal

9. New York Islanders (27-18-5)

Total points: 116

Last week: No. 9

"The Islanders finally headed home after completing a seven-game road trip with a 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. What needs to change? They need a healthy Bo Horvat in the second half of the season. Their leader with 21 goals hasn't played since Jan. 1, and his absence clearly was evident during the latter stages of the trip. Horvat, who will play for Canada at the Olympics, is a leader and 200-foot player who New York needs in its lineup on a consistent basis if it has any chance of securing home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

10. Buffalo Sabres (27-17-5)

Total points: 109

Last week: No. 11

"What's working for the Sabres with the Olympic break looming? How about almost everything. Consider this: Beginning with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 11, the Sabres are 15-3-1 including a franchise record-tying 10-game win streak that has them back in the playoff hunt. Given the fact that they haven't been to the postseason since 2011, they've put themselves in position to end that 14-season dry spell heading down the stretch. With seven players having recorded double-digit goals, and the duo of Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen providing solid goaltending, the Sabres have created the type of buzz around the team that hasn't been seen in more than a decade. Let's see if they can keep the momentum going. More importantly, let’s see if general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who replaced Kevyn Adams on Dec. 15, can bring in additional talent by the trade deadline in March." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

11. Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8)

Total points: 77

Last week: No. 10

"The Oilers likely feel good about their game heading toward the break, with the exception of being unable to put together a three-game winning streak this season. Edmonton has won consecutive games nine times but has been unable to win a third straight, going 0-7-2 in that situation. The Oilers came up short again Tuesday, losing 2-1 at home to the New Jersey Devils after winning their previous two games by a combined score of 11-0. They have a good opportunity to put together the elusive string of wins with six of their seven games at home prior to the Olympics. Outside of that, Edmonton is in a good spot, currently battling with Vegas for the top spot in the Pacific Division. The Oilers are getting solid goaltending from Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram, who are expected to rotate starts until the break, leaving Calvin Pickard as the odd man out for how. Defensively, Edmonton is playing a lot better and offense rarely has been an issue with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl having outstanding seasons. If there is anything the Oilers could use it's more secondary scoring, which would help trying to win three in a row." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

12. Boston Bruins (28-20-2)

Total points: 70

Last week: No. 15

"This is a tricky question for the Bruins. Are they where they want to be? Maybe? They're vastly ahead of a team that was expected to be closer to No. 1 draft pick status than a spot in the playoffs. They're also coming off a six-game winning streak that was ended with a 6-2 loss to the Stars on Tuesday. And yet there's so much that they can do better, starting with the number of penalties they continue to take, something that improved during the win streak. They also need Morgan Geekie to capitalize on his goal Tuesday, his first in 13 games. But if the Bruins can continue to be a hard team to play against, continue to shore up their defense, and get Geekie back consistently scoring, they'll continue to be in the playoff conversation, which is all they can ask for during a season in which they were supposed to be in transition." -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer