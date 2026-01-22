Super 16: Teams hitting top speed as Olympic break nears

13. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11)
Total points: 60
Last week: Not ranked
"The Penguins got back to playing the way they did at the start of the season following the NHL holiday break, winning their first six games, and scoring at least four goals in each game, to climb back into playoff contention. They've been a bit inconsistent since then, with defenseman Erik Karlsson missing time because of a lower-body injury, but still improved from before the break, when they went 1-5-4 in their final 10 games. Sidney Crosby remains a constant and continues to drive Pittsburgh in his 21st NHL season. Evgeni Malkin's recent return after missing 15 games because of an upper-body injury and Karlsson's imminent return should help the Penguins put another surge together heading into the Olympic break and set them up for the stretch run." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer
14. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9)
Total points: 47
Last week: No. 12
"The Maple Leafs are looking to get healthy. It's that simple. At the same time, easier said than done. Part of Toronto's inconsistent play can be attributed not just to injuries (which every team is dealing with) but specifically, the fact that it's key players who are banged up. Forward William Nylander (groin) is out indefinitely, defenseman Chris Tanev (groin) is contemplating surgery, and forward Matthew Knies (lower body) is playing through an ailment he's had for most of the season. Adding fresh bodies via the trade route could help, but the Maple Leafs are hamstrung by limited draft capital. For the time being, what you see is what you get." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
15. Utah Mammoth (26-20-4)
Total points: 22
Last week: Not ranked
"If you were to ask the Mammoth front office in October whether they would be comfortable holding the first wild card spot in the Western Conference 50 games into the season, you likely wouldn't hear an objection. This is a team that missed the playoffs by seven points last season, so 2025-26 clearly represents a step forward, reinforced by a recent surge that has seen Utah win eight of its past 10 games (8-1-1). Injuries to forwards Logan Cooley (lower body) and Alex Kerfoot (upper body) notwithstanding, the Mammoth have stayed relatively healthy, with their top producers, forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther, JJ Peterka, and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev each appearing in every game. The power play remains a concern at 31st in the League, but Utah has thrived defensively, allowing just 2.78 goals per game, sixth fewest in the NHL. Much of that credit belongs to goalie Karel Vejmelka, who has been a workhorse and leads the League with 24 wins." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer
16. Florida Panthers (25-20-3)
Total points: 17
Last week: No. 16
"The Panthers aren't feeling all that great about where they are, on the wrong side of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference with four wins in their past 10 games (4-5-1). It's a slide that started with a 3-2 overtime loss against the Canadiens on Dec. 30, when they had a 2-0 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the third period. The good news is forward Matthew Tkachuk is back. The bad news is defenseman Seth Jones remains out, and it's not a good sign for him since he was replaced on the U.S. Olympic roster by Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks. The results need to start changing for the Panthers or they could be in trouble. The Eastern Conference race slowly is loosening, but the Panthers are helping that happen by losing more games than they win. They have nine games before the break, five against teams ranked ahead of them in this Super 16 (Minnesota, Utah, Buffalo, Boston and Tampa Bay). The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have to make up some ground." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer
Dropped out from last week: Washington Capitals (No. 13), Philadelphia Flyers (No. 14)
Others receiving points: San Jose Sharks 14, Anaheim Ducks 9, Flyers 6, Seattle Kraken 3, Nashville Predators 1
