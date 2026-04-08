Ovechkin says decision on NHL future will come in offseason

Alex Ovechkin will wait until the offseason to decide whether this will be his final season in the NHL, the Washington Capitals captain said in an interview posted by the team on social media.

The 40-year-old left wing is nearing the end of his 21st NHL season and is in the final season of a five-year, $47.5 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed with Washington in 2021. That’s led to speculation throughout this season about whether this will be the NHL’s all-time leader in goals’ last in the League.

“When you love something, you do it with heart,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously, I love playing hockey, I love scoring goals. … We’re going to make a decision in the summer. I have to talk to my family, with Ted (owner Ted Leonsis), (general manager Chris Patrick), (president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan). I have to make a decision in the summer.

“… I’m going to be 41 in September. You just have to be smart about it.”