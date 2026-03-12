Super 16: Stars, Sabres, Islanders will benefit from Deadline deals 

Among teams listed in power rankings that got deeper for stretch run

It's all about the races for the Stanley Cup Playoffs now that the NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview, but the races already are being impacted by the moves made prior 3 p.m. ET on March 6.

Nazem Kadri in Colorado. Brayden Schenn in New York. Corey Perry in Tampa Bay. Justin Faulk in Detroit. Conor Garland in Columbus. MacKenzie Weegar in Utah. 

The list goes on, but the quieter Trade Deadline that it was still could have significantly affected what happens in the last quarter of the regular season.

The activity, or lack thereof, by each team is what we examine this week in the Super 16.

As always, to come up with the Super 16, the 15 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total was assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the post-trade deadline and early returns edition of the Super 16:

1. Colorado Avalanche (43-11-9)

Total points: 237

Last week: No. 1

"As if the Avalanche were not already loaded for a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the addition, or rather the re-addition, of Kadri makes them even more dangerous. Kadri, who helped the Avalanche win the Cup in 2022 before signing as a free agent with the Calgary Flames, gives them incredible center depth and the grit that seemed to be missing from Colorado, which has only won one playoff series since he left." –- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

MIN@COL: Kadri gets standing ovation from fan in return to Avalanche

2. Dallas Stars (40-14-10)

Total points: 228

Last week: No. 2

"When you're arguably the best team in the NHL and built to go deep in the playoffs, there is no need to make trades for the sake of making trades. The Stars did not do that, but general manager Jim Nill, one of the sharper minds in the game, and the front office made two under-the-radar trades that could pay huge dividends, surrendering NHL Draft capital in the process. Defenseman Tyler Myers was imported from the Vancouver Canucks for depth and brings veteran savvy to the blue line. Michael Bunting provides cover at forward, especially with the Stars dealing with a lower-body injury to Radek Faksa. Bunting had 13 goals this season with the Nashville Predators and can be a depth-scoring guy. Bring on the postseason!" –- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial 

3. Carolina Hurricanes (41-17-6)

Total points: 202

Last week: No. 3

"There's not much to analyze since the Hurricanes were mostly quiet, showing that they believe they have a roster that can compete for the Cup, and who could really argue? They've been consistent all season and don't have many holes in the lineup. The lone move was acquiring depth forward Nicolas Deslauriers from the Philadelphia Flyers for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft." -- David Satriano, staff writer

4. Buffalo Sabres (40-19-6)

Total points: 192

Last week: No. 6

"The sizzling Sabres haven't missed a beat since the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, rocketing into first place in the Atlantic Division. Depth center Sam Carrick, acquired from the New York Rangers, already has become a fan favorite after scoring a goal and dropping the gloves in Buffalo's wild 8-7 victory in their first-place showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn came from the Winnipeg Jets for depth at defenseman, like Tanner Pearson at forward. Are they difference-makers? Not significantly. Do they make Buffalo better? Absolutely." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

5. Minnesota Wild (38-16-11)

Total points: 189

Last week: No. 5

"The Wild are looking good following their moves. They got the big center they needed in Michael McCarron and added another veteran presence in forward Nick Foligno, who's thrilled to play with his brother, Marcus, and get another crack at the Stanley Cup Playoffs. McCarron adds size (6-foot-6, 232 pounds) and great face-off numbers (he won 52.8 percent of them with the Predators prior to the trade). Foligno can also take face-offs (he was 49.4 percent with the Chicago Blackhawks) and had his first point, an assist, in the Wild's 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday." -- Tracey Myers staff writer

Check out trade deadline day from behind the scenes

6. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-20-4)

Total points: 167

Last week: No. 4

"The Lightning added a familiar piece with the acquisition of Perry from the Los Angeles Kings. With two goals in three games, it's no surprise it's been an easy transition after the forward played two seasons (2021-23) for Tampa Bay. He'll likely continue to blend his sandpaper skill set and personality in a bottom-six role that makes the Lightning even more difficult to play against. Even though they've won just two of eight games since the return from the Olympic break (2-6-0), they're getting healthier with pre-Deadline returns from forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, plus defenseman Victor Hedman. The Lightning still look like a team that could add another Stanley Cup banner in June." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor 

7. Montreal Canadiens (36-18-10)

Total points: 139

Last week: No. 8

"The Canadiens didn't make any trades, but general manager Kent Hughes said he laid the groundwork on a significant move that could be revisited in the offseason. Despite the lack of reinforcements, Montreal is 3-0-1 since the Deadline. With Alex Newhook back in action, the top two lines are even more dangerous." –- Jean-Francois Chaumont, senior writer LNH.com

8. New York Islanders (37-23-5)

Total points: 116

Last week: No. 9

"The addition of Schenn from the St. Louis Blues gives the Islanders more leadership -- and perhaps more importantly -- more sandpaper down the stretch of the regular season. Some may argue the Islanders gave up a lot for the 34-year-old forward, but Schenn still has term on his contract after this season and adding a Stanley Cup winner to your locker room never hurts. And New York still owns its first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the one it surrendered in the trade was acquired from Colorado in the deal involving Brock Nelson last season. The Islanders still need to be better at grabbing leads early in games, but they're a better team now than they were before the Deadline." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

Brayden Schenn was traded to the Islanders by the Blues on Friday.

9. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-15)

Total points: 105

Last week: No. 10

"Pittsburgh, which is second in the Metropolitan Division, was mostly quiet, acquiring forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings for a third-round pick in the 2026 draft. General manager Kyle Dubas seemed content on maintaining team chemistry rather than any major roster changes after earlier additions of defenseman Samuel Girard from the Avalanche on Feb. 24, forward Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29, and goalie Stuart Skinner from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby (lower body) has missed eight games coming off his injury at the Olympics but could return soon. Center Evgeni Malkin is two games into a five-game suspension for slashing Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on March 5." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

10. Detroit Red Wings (36-22-7)

Total points: 99

Last week: No. 7

"The Red Wings added two experienced players: forward David Perron and Faulk, but Perron is recovering from sports hernia surgery and most likely won't return until next week. Detroit looked great in Faulk's debut, a 3-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The defenseman had a goal and an assist in his second game, but the Red Wings lost 4-3 at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday after blowing a 3-2 lead with 90 seconds left in the third period before the winning goal went in off the shaft of Faulk's stick with 14.8 seconds to go. The Red Wings hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of the Blue Jackets. They're going to need Perron and Faulk to help down the stretch as they try to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

11. Anaheim Ducks (36-25-3)

Total points: 85

Last week: No. 12

"The Ducks made one of the biggest surprise moves by convincing the Washington Capitals to part with defenseman John Carlson for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 draft. Making a rental trade for Carlson, a 2018 Stanley Cup winner who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, signals that the Ducks are serious are about not only making the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18 but also making some noise when they get in. The 36-year-old, who has yet to make his Ducks debut because he is recovering from a lower-body injury, brings puck-moving skill that could help the power play and penalty kill and 137 games of playoff experience. Anaheim also did Ryan Strome a favor by trading the 32-year-old center to the Calgary Flames for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft so he would have a chance to play more." --Tom Gulitti, senior writer

First Shift on John Carlson's fit with the Ducks

12. Boston Bruins (36-22-6)

Total points: 83

Last week: No. 11

"Despite the entreaties from Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak, the Bruins were extremely restrained and did not make a move. It was the right call, especially after the teardown last season got them some key players and picks for their future. This team is likely not going to win the Stanley Cup, but it has done enough and earned enough to get a shot at the playoffs as it is constructed, without being tempted to sell off pieces like Andrew Peeke or Viktor Arvidsson, and with a potential late-season add of Boston College forward James Hagens. The Bruins continue to be far ahead of where everyone other than them expected this season. If they can solve their road woes (11-14-5), they look ticketed for the playoffs, where they won't be an easy out." –- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

13. Columbus Blue Jackets (33-21-10)

Total points: 57

Last week: No. 14

"The Blue Jackets added Garland, acquiring him from the Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2026 draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The forward has already made a huge difference, scoring two goals in each of his past two games. The Blue Jackets have picked up four out of a possible six points with him in the lineup, including two in a 5-2 win against the Lightning on Tuesday, when Garland scored in the second period to put Columbus ahead 2-1 and then on the power play early in the third to extend the lead to 4-2. Garland is an addition for right now to help the Blue Jackets push for a playoff berth but the forward who turned 30 on Wednesday should be a big part of the future too. The six-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Canucks on July 1, 2025, begins next season. Columbus is 15-2-3 in its past 20 games." –- Dan Rosen, senior writer

14. Vegas Golden Knights (29-22-14)

Total points: 38

Last week: No. 13

"The Golden Knights kept a low profile, opting for depth over splash by adding forwards Nic Dowd and Cole Smith. Neither has produced a point yet, but that was never really the assignment. Vegas already has enough expensive players responsible for filling the net. Dowd and Smith were brought in to forecheck, defend and make life miserable for opponents in the hard areas of the ice. The Golden Knights could use more of that edge right now. For nearly two months they have not looked like themselves and have slipped into third place after leading the Pacific Division for much of the season. They're 2-6-0 since the Olympic break and 5-11-2 in their past 18 games. It would be almost unfathomable for the Golden Knights to fall out of a playoff spot, but few teams in the bracket look less prepared for the grind of the postseason." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

15. Edmonton Oilers (32-25-8)

Total points: 35

Last week: Not ranked

"The Oilers attempted to address some of their defensive deficiencies by acquiring defenseman Connor Murphy with forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in two separate trades with the Blackhawks. Early on, the trades seem to be working. The Oilers have won two of three with them in the lineup, including 4-3 at the Avalanche on Tuesday. Murphy is a solid stay-at-home defenseman and has helped stabilized the blue line. Dickinson gives the Oilers the third-line checking center they have lacked this season and someone other than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl who they can put up against opponents' top lines. Dach adds grit to the fourth line, although he sustained an upper-body injury in the win against Colorado and his status going forward is uncertain. Edmonton is still one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, averaging 3.55 goals per game, and hope the additions can help bring its goals-against average of 3.35 down through the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Connor Murphy was traded to the Oilers by the Blackhawks on Monday.

16. Utah Mammoth (34-26-5)

Total points: 34

Last week: No. 15

"The Mammoth made a big addition, acquiring Weegar from the Flames for three second round picks in the 2026 draft, defenseman Olli Maatta and prospect Jonathan Castagna. Weegar has played three games with the Mammoth going 1-1-1. The defenseman waived his no-trade clause to go to Utah, an indication of his belief in the team. The Mammoth still have to do some tinkering with their defense pairs to figure out the best fits. It's been hard to do that since Weegar arrived because Mikhail Sergachev has missed four games with an upper-body injury, but Weegar is a big upgrade and has the ability to provide an offensive boost too. He had 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 60 games with the Flames this season after scoring 99 points (28 goals, 71 assists) in the previous two seasons, including 20 goals in 2023-24." -- Rosen

Dropped out from last week: Seattle Kraken (No. 16)

Others receiving points: Ottawa Senators 29, Kraken 2, San Jose Sharks 2, Kings 1

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Dallas Stars; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Anaheim Ducks; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Edmonton Oilers

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Anaheim Ducks; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Boston Bruins; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Columbus Blue Jackets; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Edmonton Oilers

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. New York Islanders; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Edmonton Oilers

TOM GULITTI

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Edmonton Oilers

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Anaheim Ducks; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Utah Mammoth; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Pittsburgh Penguins; 14. Boston Bruins; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Seattle Kraken

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. New York Islanders; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Edmonton Oilers

TRACEY MYERS 

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

BILL PRICE

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Anaheim Ducks; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. San Jose Sharks; 16. Los Angeles Kings

SHAWN P. ROARKE 

1. Dallas Stars; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Detroit Red Wings; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. New York Islanders; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Seattle Kraken

DAN ROSEN

1. Dallas Stars; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Anaheim Ducks; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Detroit Red Wings

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Detroit Red Wings; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Columbus Blue Jackets; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Boston Bruins; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Utah Mammoth

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Columbus Blue Jackets; 10. Anaheim Ducks; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Vegas Golden Knights

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Pittsburgh Penguins; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. New York Islanders; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Utah Mammoth

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Buffalo Sabres; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Detroit Red Wings; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Anaheim Ducks; 12. New York Islanders; 13. Pittsburgh Penguins; 14. Boston Bruins; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Utah Mammoth

