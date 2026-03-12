Super 16: Stars, Sabres, Islanders will benefit from Deadline deals 

16. Utah Mammoth (34-26-5)
Total points: 34
Last week: No. 15
"The Mammoth made a big addition, acquiring Weegar from the Flames for three second round picks in the 2026 draft, defenseman Olli Maatta and prospect Jonathan Castagna. Weegar has played three games with the Mammoth going 1-1-1. The defenseman waived his no-trade clause to go to Utah, an indication of his belief in the team. The Mammoth still have to do some tinkering with their defense pairs to figure out the best fits. It's been hard to do that since Weegar arrived because Mikhail Sergachev has missed four games with an upper-body injury, but Weegar is a big upgrade and has the ability to provide an offensive boost too. He had 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 60 games with the Flames this season after scoring 99 points (28 goals, 71 assists) in the previous two seasons, including 20 goals in 2023-24." -- Rosen
Dropped out from last week: Seattle Kraken (No. 16)
Others receiving points: Ottawa Senators 29, Kraken 2, San Jose Sharks 2, Kings 1
