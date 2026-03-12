Super 16: Stars, Sabres, Islanders will benefit from Deadline deals 

12. Boston Bruins (36-22-6)

Total points: 83

Last week: No. 11

"Despite the entreaties from Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak, the Bruins were extremely restrained and did not make a move. It was the right call, especially after the teardown last season got them some key players and picks for their future. This team is likely not going to win the Stanley Cup, but it has done enough and earned enough to get a shot at the playoffs as it is constructed, without being tempted to sell off pieces like Andrew Peeke or Viktor Arvidsson, and with a potential late-season add of Boston College forward James Hagens. The Bruins continue to be far ahead of where everyone other than them expected this season. If they can solve their road woes (11-14-5), they look ticketed for the playoffs, where they won't be an easy out." –- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

13. Columbus Blue Jackets (33-21-10)

Total points: 57

Last week: No. 14

"The Blue Jackets added Garland, acquiring him from the Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2026 draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The forward has already made a huge difference, scoring two goals in each of his past two games. The Blue Jackets have picked up four out of a possible six points with him in the lineup, including two in a 5-2 win against the Lightning on Tuesday, when Garland scored in the second period to put Columbus ahead 2-1 and then on the power play early in the third to extend the lead to 4-2. Garland is an addition for right now to help the Blue Jackets push for a playoff berth but the forward who turned 30 on Wednesday should be a big part of the future too. The six-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Canucks on July 1, 2025, begins next season. Columbus is 15-2-3 in its past 20 games." –- Dan Rosen, senior writer

14. Vegas Golden Knights (29-22-14)

Total points: 38

Last week: No. 13

"The Golden Knights kept a low profile, opting for depth over splash by adding forwards Nic Dowd and Cole Smith. Neither has produced a point yet, but that was never really the assignment. Vegas already has enough expensive players responsible for filling the net. Dowd and Smith were brought in to forecheck, defend and make life miserable for opponents in the hard areas of the ice. The Golden Knights could use more of that edge right now. For nearly two months they have not looked like themselves and have slipped into third place after leading the Pacific Division for much of the season. They're 2-6-0 since the Olympic break and 5-11-2 in their past 18 games. It would be almost unfathomable for the Golden Knights to fall out of a playoff spot, but few teams in the bracket look less prepared for the grind of the postseason." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

15. Edmonton Oilers (32-25-8)

Total points: 35

Last week: Not ranked

"The Oilers attempted to address some of their defensive deficiencies by acquiring defenseman Connor Murphy with forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in two separate trades with the Blackhawks. Early on, the trades seem to be working. The Oilers have won two of three with them in the lineup, including 4-3 at the Avalanche on Tuesday. Murphy is a solid stay-at-home defenseman and has helped stabilized the blue line. Dickinson gives the Oilers the third-line checking center they have lacked this season and someone other than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl who they can put up against opponents' top lines. Dach adds grit to the fourth line, although he sustained an upper-body injury in the win against Colorado and his status going forward is uncertain. Edmonton is still one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, averaging 3.55 goals per game, and hope the additions can help bring its goals-against average of 3.35 down through the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer