Robertson crunching numbers, studying film to lead Stars into postseason

BOSTON -- To Glen Gulutzan, the answer is so obvious he doesn't even really need to hear the question: Does he think that there's a mismatch between the perception of Jason Robertson's game and the reality he sees on the ice every night as the Dallas Stars coach?
"I do," he jumps in. "I do, before you even had to finish that question. I do.
"He's a very, very cerebral player, one of those players that he doesn't burn a lot of energy running around but he accomplishes a lot, right?" the coach continued. "He accomplishes a lot and every night you take a look and you look at your chances for and your chances against and he's littered on the chances for side. So yeah, I do see that."
There has been so much talk of Robertson this season, what he is, what he isn't, where he will be playing hockey next season and beyond. There has been so much thought devoted to the parameters of his game, to its limitations and its breadth, especially given the decision by USA Hockey and general manager Bill Guerin to leave Robertson off the team for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
And though perhaps Team USA's historic gold medal -- beating Team Canada in a battle of heavyweights -- vindicated Guerin's decision, there is the strong sense among the Stars that Robertson, his game, and his utter obsession with hockey have been undersold.
"I think he's been just terrific for us, both ways," Gulutzan said. "Obviously he's got 40 goals and he's been unbelievable on the power play, making plays when we've had injuries to (Mikko Rantanen) and some key guys, he's carried the load offensively.
"And night after night you just look at the scoresheet, you look at the chances he creates, look at his overall defending, he's been a real complete player for us."