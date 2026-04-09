Robertson crunching numbers, studying film to lead Stars into postseason

"There's so much information out there," Robertson said. "So much where people don't really know what to do with most of it."

That's why, when asked about Robertson's dedication to the maximization of his hockey knowledge -- or, to put it more casually -- his hockey nerddom, Stars goalie Jake Oettinger assess him at a 9.9 out of 10.

"Which is great," Oettinger added. "He's a rink rat. He just loves being on the ice, loves to skate. I don't know exactly his summer schedule, but I'm guessing he's probably skating like five days a week. Just loves it, loves trying to get better."

In Robertson, Oettinger sees a player with the hockey IQ to know what to do, the skills to put that knowledge into place, and the confidence and willingness to try plays and shots and passes that others might not.

"He scores goals that are kind of like, how did that go in?" Oettinger said. "It doesn't shock me. … Most guys wouldn't even think to shoot it there and he does and scores and it makes sense to the guys that know what he's trying to do."

Still, this season didn't start optimally for Robertson. Through the first 16 games, he had three goals. The next 16 games? He scored 17.

He knew it would come around. He worked tirelessly to make it happen.

"When you do goalie work and you have shooters come out, you can just tell, there are some guys that are just different and I think part of it is because he's like a hockey nerd and he just can't stay away from the ice," Oettinger said. "Goal-scoring wise, he's one of the smartest players I've ever played with. He is just obsessed with hockey, thinks the game so well. He's obviously not the fastest or strongest guy, but he's just so smart.

"He reminds me of (New York Rangers defenseman) Adam Fox, not like the fastest or strongest, but their hockey IQ is so high so it just brings them to an elite level and they can just out-think guys."

As good as this season has been for Robertson, both in terms of the Stars play and in terms of his own, there remains an X-factor for him. He is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

But it hasn't bothered him. He has taken the unknown in stride, helped by coming into this past summer healthy, ready to prepare, after he missed most of training camp the season before. He believed he was setting himself up exactly right for a big season.

He wasn't wrong.

"We've pretty much had an idea of like, play this season out, not really worry too much about it," Robertson said. "Just play. Just go out there and play.

"Some guys it weighs on you a bit, but for me, even the results are there. I mean, you look at perception. I see it, the way I'm playing, regardless of if the results aren't there, that you're playing well enough and you're doing the right things, then you don't have to worry about that stuff. It's been good. It's been a nice relief just playing, playing the right way, playing well. If I'm not playing well, I know I'm not playing well."