Stanley Cup Playoff races remarkably tight with less than 2 weeks to go

6 teams in each conference vying for berths

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© David Becker/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are less than two weeks to go in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and the races to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are remarkably tight.

The race for first place in two of the four divisions is still up for grabs, but it's crazier than that.  

In the Eastern Conference, there are six teams within three points of each other for two spots. 

In the West, there are six teams within six points of each other for the final spot.  

Here is a deeper dive into every race entering the home stretch and what each team is facing. 

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Tampa Bay Lightning -- 48-22-6 -- 102 points -- 6 GR

Buffalo Sabres -- 46-23-8 -- 100 points -- 5 GR 

Montreal Canadiens -- 45-22-10 -- 100 points -- 5 GR

Boston Bruins -- 43-26-9 -- 95 points -- 4 GR

Lightning: Have won two in a row entering their massive game at the Sabres on Monday. In fact, they play their next four games on the road against division opponents. They have eyes on division title and can still win No. 1 seed in the East. 

Remaining games: Monday at Sabres (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS); April 7 at Senators; April 9 at Canadiens; April 11 at Bruins; April 13 vs. Red Wings; April 15 vs. Rangers. 

Sabres: They clinched a playoff berth over the weekend but have lost two in a row in regulation. They can still win the division but could also finish third.

Remaining games: Monday vs. Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS); April 8 at Rangers; April 9 vs. Blue Jackets; April 13 at Blackhawks; April 15 vs. Stars 

Canadiens: Had a chance to pull into a tie in points for first in the division but lost 3-0 at home to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. They can still win division and the No. 1 seed in the East.  

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS); April 9 vs. Lightning; April 11 vs. Blue Jackets; April 12 at Islanders, April 14 at Flyers

Devils at Canadiens | Recap

Bruins: Appear to be locked into the first wild card in the East but still have a chance at the top 3 in division.   

Remaining games: April 7 at Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP), April 11 vs. Lightning; April 12 at Blue Jackets; April 14 vs. Devils 

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes -- 49-22-6 -- 104 points -- 5 GR

Pittsburgh Penguins -- 40-22-16 -- 96 points -- 4 GR

Philadelphia Flyers -- 39-26-12 -- 90 points -- 5 GR 

Hurricanes: They appear on their way to winning the division and can still win the top seed in the East. They have two more points than the Lightning but have played one more game and the Lightning have the first tiebreaker (regulation wins -- 39-36). 

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP); April 9 at Blackhawks; April 11 at Mammoth; April 13 at Flyers; April 14 at Islanders 

Penguins: It's looking more and more likely Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson are going to get at least one more playoff run in Pittsburgh. The Penguins appear to locked into second place in the Metropolitan Division. 

Remaining games: April 9 at Devils (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNE); April 11 vs. Capitals; April 12 at Capitals; April 14 at Blues 

Flyers: Jumped back into a playoff spot by winning two straight over the weekend, including 2-1 in overtime against the Bruins when rookie Porter Martone scored his first NHL goal. They still have a tough road ahead with all five remaining games against teams either playing for a playoff spot or seeding but are in position to get back to the postseason under coach Rick Tocchet. 

Remaining games: April 7 at Devils (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, ESPN); April 9 at Red Wings; April 11 at Jets; April 13 vs. Hurricanes, April 14 vs. Canadiens

BOS@PHI: Martone nets one on the power play for first NHL goal to win it in OT

EAST WILD CARD

Ottawa Senators -- 40-27-10 -- 90 points -- 5 GR

New York Islanders -- 42-31-5 -- 89 points -- 4 GR 

Detroit Red Wings -- 40-29-8 -- 88 points -- 5 GR

Columbus Blue Jackets -- 38-27-12 -- 88 points -- 5 GR

Washington Capitals -- 39-30-9 -- 87 points -- 4 GR 

Senators: Got a massive 6-3 win against the Hurricanes on Sunday to stay ahead of the pack for the second wild card. Here's one to watch -- play final game of season against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who could be out to spoil their season.   

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Lightning (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot); April 9 vs. Panthers; April 11 at Islanders; April 12 at Devils; April 15 vs. Maple Leafs 

Islanders: They stunned the hockey world Sunday by firing coach Patrick Roy and replacing him with Peter DeBoer with just four games to go, but a four-game losing streak down the stretch will do that. Not only are the Islanders out of playoff spot, they only have four games left and don't hold the tiebreaker over the Senators. 

Remaining games: April 9 vs. Maple Leafs (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4); April 11 vs. Senators; April 12 vs. Canadiens; April 14 vs. Hurricanes 

Red Wings: Have lost two in row heading into what amounts as a make-or-break game against the Blue Jackets in Detroit on Tuesday.  

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET); April 9 vs. Flyers, April 11 vs. Devils, April 13 at Lightning, April 15 at Panthers 

Blue Jackets: Have lost six in a row (0-5-1) to fall out of a spot. Begin crucial three-game road trip in Detroit on Tuesday.  

Remaining games: April 7 at Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET); April 9 at Sabres; April 11 at Canadiens; April 12 vs. Bruins; April 14 vs. Capitals 

Capitals: Their hopes took a big hit in an 8-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Sunday. With only four games to go, they face a tough task getting in. 

Remaining games: April 8 at Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MNMT); April 11 at Penguins, April 12 vs. Penguins, April 14 at Blue Jackets 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION

Colorado Avalanche -- 50-16-10 -- 110 points -- 6 GR

Dallas Stars -- 45-20-12 -- 102 points -- 5 GR

Minnesota Wild -- 44-21-12 -- 100 points -- 5 GR

Avalanche: Clinched a playoff berth and have their sights on the Presidents' Trophy as the No. 1 seed in the League. Their 2-0 win in Dallas on Saturday all but clinched them the Central title. 

Remaining games: April 7 at Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT); April 9 vs. Flames; April 11 vs. Golden Knights; April 13 at Oilers; April 14 at Flames; April 16 vs. Kraken

Stars: They have also clinched a playoff berth and are trying to hold off the Wild for second place. The Stars and Wild are certain to face off in the Western Conference First Round, but who has home-ice advantage is the big question. Their home game against Minnesota on Thursday could decide that. 

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Flames (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW); April 9 vs. Wild; April 11 vs. Rangers; April 13 at Maple Leafs; April 15 at Sabres 

Wild: They have also clinched a playoff berth. They do not hold the regulation wins tiebreaker over the Stars, so to get home-ice advantage for the first round they would need to pass Dallas in points. 

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Kraken (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG); April 9 at Stars; April 11 at Predators; April 13 at Blues; April 14 vs. Ducks

MIN@DET: Kaprizov tallies a hat trick, including the game winner

PACIFIC DIVISION

Edmonton Oilers -- 39-29-9 -- 87 points -- 5 GR

Anaheim Ducks -- 41-31-5 -- 87 points -- 5 GR

Vegas Golden Knights -- 35-26-16 -- 86 points -- 5 GR

Oilers: They lead the Pacific thanks to the regulation wins tiebreaker (30-24 over the Ducks, 30-27 over Vegas), but nothing is even close to being settled here. Start a key three-game road trip at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. 

Remaining games: April 7 at Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360); April 8 at Sharks; April 11 at Kings; April 13 vs. Avalanche; April 16 vs. Canucks 

Ducks: Are 0-4-1 in their past five games to fall into second place and put themselves in danger of finishing third 

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Predators (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13); April 9 vs. Sharks; April 12 vs. Canucks; April 14 at Wild; April 16 at Predators

Golden Knights: Have won three in a row since they hired John Tortorella to replace Bruce Cassidy as coach and have a great chance to win the division or, at least, home ice for first round.  

Remaining games: April 7 at Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS); April 9 at Kraken; April 11 at Avalanche; April 13 vs. Jets; April 15 vs. Kraken

Golden Knights at Oilers | Recap

WEST WILD CARD

Utah Mammoth -- 40-30-6 -- 86 points -- 6 GR

Nashville Predators -- 36-31-9 -- 81 points -- 6 GR

Los Angeles Kings -- 31-26-19 -- 81 points -- 6 GR

San Jose Sharks -- 36-32-7 – 79 points -- 7 GR 

St. Louis Blues -- 33-31-12 -- 78 points -- 6 GR 

Winnipeg Jets -- 33-31-12 -- 78 points -- 6 GR

Seattle Kraken -- 32-32-11 -- 75 points -- 7 GR

Mammoth: It's wild card or bust for since they cannot catch Minnesota for third in the Central. Have won three straight to put themselves in driver’s seat for first wild card. 

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360); April 9 vs. Predators; April 11 vs. Hurricanes; April 12 at Flames; April 14 vs. Jets; April 16 vs. Blues 

Predators: Have won two straight to keep a hold on the second wild card. Play massive game vs. Kings on Monday.  

Remaining games: April 6 at Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, FDSNSO); April 7 at Ducks; April 9 at Mammoth; April 11 vs. Wild; April 13 vs. Sharks; April 16 vs. Ducks 

Kings: Lost 5-4 in a shootout to Nashville on Thursday and defeated the Maple Leafs 7-6 in OT on Saturday. They can jump over the Predators and into playoff position with a win Monday. 

Remaining games: April 6 vs. Predators (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, FDSNSO); April 9 vs. Canucks; April 11 vs. Oilers; April 13 at Kraken; April 14 at Canucks; April 16 at Flames 

Sharks: Their four-game winning streak ended with a 6-3 loss to the Predators on Saturday. Still, they are in a good spot with a game in hand on the Predators and Kings   

Remaining games: April 6 vs. Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA, TVAS); April 8 vs. Oilers; April 9 at Ducks; April 11 vs. Canucks; April 13 at Predators; April 15 at Blackhawks; April 16 at Jets 

Blues: Got a big 3-2 win at the Avalanche on Sunday to stay in the thick of the wild-card race. Now they have to do it again in St. Louis on Tuesday. 

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT); April 9 vs. Jets; April 11 at Blackhawks; April 13 vs. Wild; April 14 vs. Penguins; April 16 at Mammoth  

Jets: They stayed in the race with a key 2-1 win at the Blue Jackets on Saturday. Their next two games -- including a make-or-break game for them and the Kraken on Monday -- could decide if they have something to play for in the final week.

Remaining games: Monday vs. Kraken (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime); April 9 at Blues; April 11 vs. Flyers; April 13 at Golden Knights; April 14 at Mammoth; April 16 vs. Sharks

Kraken: Have just one win since March 16 (1-6-2) and are in desperate need of points starting Monday at the Jets. 

Remaining games: Monday at Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime); April 7 at Wild, April 9 vs. Golden Knights; April 11 vs. Flames; April 13 vs. Kings; April 15 at Golden Knights; April 16 at Avalanche

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