Stanley Cup Playoff races remarkably tight with less than 2 weeks to go

There are less than two weeks to go in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, and the races to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are remarkably tight.

The race for first place in two of the four divisions is still up for grabs, but it's crazier than that.

In the Eastern Conference, there are six teams within three points of each other for two spots.

In the West, there are six teams within six points of each other for the final spot.

Here is a deeper dive into every race entering the home stretch and what each team is facing.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Tampa Bay Lightning -- 48-22-6 -- 102 points -- 6 GR

Buffalo Sabres -- 46-23-8 -- 100 points -- 5 GR

Montreal Canadiens -- 45-22-10 -- 100 points -- 5 GR

Boston Bruins -- 43-26-9 -- 95 points -- 4 GR

Lightning: Have won two in a row entering their massive game at the Sabres on Monday. In fact, they play their next four games on the road against division opponents. They have eyes on division title and can still win No. 1 seed in the East.

Remaining games: Monday at Sabres (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS); April 7 at Senators; April 9 at Canadiens; April 11 at Bruins; April 13 vs. Red Wings; April 15 vs. Rangers.

Sabres: They clinched a playoff berth over the weekend but have lost two in a row in regulation. They can still win the division but could also finish third.

Remaining games: Monday vs. Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS); April 8 at Rangers; April 9 vs. Blue Jackets; April 13 at Blackhawks; April 15 vs. Stars

Canadiens: Had a chance to pull into a tie in points for first in the division but lost 3-0 at home to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. They can still win division and the No. 1 seed in the East.

Remaining games: April 7 vs. Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS); April 9 vs. Lightning; April 11 vs. Blue Jackets; April 12 at Islanders, April 14 at Flyers