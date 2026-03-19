Super 16: Sabres continue rise, Senators enter power rankings

15. Utah Mammoth (35-27-6)
Total points: 34
Last week: No. 16
"Utah is 5-4-2 in 11 games since the break. Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller each have 11 points in that span. Starting goalie Karel Vejmelka, who played for Team Czechia at the Olympics, has struggled with a 3.49 goals-against average and .866 save percentage but backup Vitek Vanecek has picked up the slack (1.98 GAA, .917 save percentage). Utah may not move up into a top-three spot in the Central but has played well enough that it has a cushion in the wild-card race and is playing meaningful games down the stretch." -- David Satriano, staff writer
16. Edmonton Oilers (34-26-9)
Total points: 30
Last week: No. 15
"It has been a defense-first attitude for the Oilers since the returning from the break. Edmonton is focusing on playing better defensively and acquired defenseman Connor Murphy, and forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach, from the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the Deadline to help. Defending will become even more of a priority with star forward Leon Draisaitl out for the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on March 15. Going into the break, Edmonton was allowing 3.29 goals per game. It's now up to 3.73 goals per game, so the Oilers still have work to do. Goalie Connor Ingram has taken over the No. 1 role from Tristan Jarry and is 5-2-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .893 save percentage in nine games (eight starts) since the break. If Ingram continues to trend in the right direction and the Oilers can play well in front of him, they should be able to chip away at the goals-against toward the end of the season and into the playoffs. Their success depends on it with Draisaitl and his 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games no longer in the lineup." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Dropped out from last week: Golden Knights (No. 14)
Others receiving points: Golden Knights 29, Seattle Kraken 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Dallas Stars; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Anaheim Ducks; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Anaheim Ducks; 11. Columbus Blue Jackets; 12. Boston Bruins; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
TOM GULITTI
1. Dallas Stars; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Edmonton Oilers
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Anaheim Ducks; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Montreal Canadiens; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. Pittsburgh Penguins; 15. Boston Bruins; 16. Detroit Red Wings
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. New York Islanders; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Boston Bruins; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Edmonton Oilers
TRACEY MYERS
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Utah Mammoth
BILL PRICE
1. Buffalo Sabres; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New York Islanders; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Anaheim Ducks; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Utah Mammoth; 15. Seattle Kraken; 16. Boston Bruins
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Dallas Stars; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Columbus Blue Jackets; 10. Anaheim Ducks; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Seattle Kraken; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
DAN ROSEN
1. Dallas Stars; 2. Buffalo Sabres; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. New York Islanders; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Edmonton Oilers
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Buffalo Sabres; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. New York Islanders; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Pittsburgh Penguins; 10. Columbus Blue Jackets; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Boston Bruins; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Anaheim Ducks
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. New York Islanders; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Detroit Red Wings; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Anaheim Ducks; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Edmonton Oilers
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Buffalo Sabres; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Pittsburgh Penguins; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Boston Bruins; 11. Columbus Blue Jackets; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Utah Mammoth
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Buffalo Sabres; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Detroit Red Wings; 9. New York Islanders; 10. Pittsburgh Penguins; 11. Boston Bruins; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Anaheim Ducks; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Utah Mammoth; 16. Ottawa Senators