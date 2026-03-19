Super 16: Sabres continue rise, Senators enter power rankings

All 32 teams have played at least 10 games since the NHL returned from the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

It's a big enough sample size now to take stock into how everyone has done reintegrating back into the NHL season after a long time away.

The good news: It's been more of the same from many of the top teams, and some that were near the bottom not long ago have continued their climb up the standings and into contention to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs such as the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The bad news: Some of the teams that should be near the top and have been all season, namely the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, have struggled since returning, and others that needed a post-Olympic surge have not gotten it.

The Super 16 this week is here to analyze how the top 16 teams in the League, at least how we see the top 16, have fared since the break, what's working and what might need tweaking or all together fixing.

As always, to come up with the Super 16, the 15 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total was assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the post-Olympic returns edition of the Super 16:

1. Colorado Avalanche (44-13-9)

Total points: 229

Last week: No. 1

"Though Nathan MacKinnon gets all the attention with the Avalanche, and rightfully so, Martin Necas has been one of the hottest players in the NHL since the Olympics. The forward had nine goals entering Wednesday since play resumed Feb. 25, most in the NHL, and 19 points that was one behind the leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. MacKinnon is no slouch either, with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) since coming back from Milan. That is a huge 1-2 punch that will be hard for anyone to handle come the postseason." – Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief