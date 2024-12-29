Year in Review: Most Memorable Short Shifts Stories of 2024

1. The hockey world remembers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The news of the tragic death of seven-time NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew shocked and saddened the League and entire hockey world.

Gaudreau, forever remembered as the undersized yet iron-willed and super-skilled forward for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, was almost always sporting his 1,000-megawatt smile.

Memorials for the Gaudreau brothers – Matthew was a star alongside Johnny at Gloucester Catholic – were necessary from the very start of the season, with the League commemorating them with helmet decals to teams honoring their memory to players finding ways to celebrate the lives of Johnny and Matthew in any unique way they could, including the Blue Jackets showing up to Johnny's daughter's birthday party.

In an especially touching memorial, sticks left out in memory of the Gaudreau brothers were turned into beautifully crafted benches and donated to local youth hockey rinks.