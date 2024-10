Auston Matthews had to do a double take on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain met the 7-year-old fan who dressed up as his hockey card for Halloween.

Last week, Grayson Joseph went viral after his dad posted a video of his impressive hockey card costume. The young fan was dressed in full Maple Leafs gear as he stood inside of a life size Upper Deck card. He completed his look with Matthews’ signature mustache.