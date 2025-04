What do you get the GOAT that has everything?

A goat, apparently.

The Washington Capitals celebrated their captain, Alex Ovechkin, as the greatest goal scorer of all time on Friday at Capital One Arena.

In attendance? Plenty of fans. And more than a few goats.

Nicklas Backstrom, Ovechkin's longtime linemate who has assisted on more of his goals than any other player, decided to hand Ovechkin one of the goats as if it were a gift.