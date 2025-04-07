Banners honoring Ovechkin's goals record hang outside D.C.'s Union Station

Capitals captain appears larger than life in arches of iconic transportation hub

ovi banners union station
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin trained his whole life, so its appropriate he now has banners outside Union Station.

A day after the Washington Capitals captain broke Wayne Gretzky's record for goals scored, three large banners appeared outside in the iconic arches of the Washington D.C. transportation hub.

The three banners together each had pictures of Ovechkin at various stages of his 20 NHL seasons. In succession, the banners spelled out "GR8" in honor of Ovechkin's feat.

The first banner had two throwback pictures of a young Ovechkin, the middle banner had a close up of him with "NHL All-Time Goals Leader" etched across the top.

The final banner featured two pictures of Ovechkin, one of which he is raising the Stanley Cup from the franchise's first-ever title back in 2018. It also featured the Capitals logo.

Just in case the 70,000 daily commuters that pass through Union Station in Washington D.C forgot, Ovechkin has always been larger than life.

Related Content

Capitals fans make lifelong memories after watching Ovechkin’s historic goal

Longtime Capitals fan Sajak, former 'Wheel of Fortune' host, sees Ovechkin break record

In 2016 interview, Ovechkin called breaking Gretzky's goals record 'impossible'

WNBA legends Bird, Taurasi knew Ovechkin before NHL, congratulate him on goals record

Capitals tribute video for Ovechkin's goals record covers every milestone along the way

Islanders have fun with Ovechkin's record goal as congrats pour in from around League

Ovechkin's slide celebration after record-breaking goal a hit on social media

Short Shifts

Meredith Gaudreau announces birth of Johnny's child on social media

In 2016 interview, Ovechkin called breaking Gretzky's goals record 'impossible'

Capitals fans make lifelong memories after watching Ovechkin’s historic goal

Ovechkin's slide celebration after record-breaking goal a hit on social media

Longtime Capitals fan Sajak, former 'Wheel of Fortune' host, sees Ovechkin break record

Islanders have fun with Ovechkin's record goal as congrats pour in from around League

Capitals tribute video for Ovechkin's goals record covers every milestone along the way

WNBA legends Bird, Taurasi knew Ovechkin before NHL, congratulate him on goals record

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry cheers on Sharks, Celebrini at SAP Center

Gretzky joins Capitals locker room celebration after Ovechkin ties goals record 

Blackhawks line up to congratulate Ovechkin on record-tying goal

Backstrom gives Ovechkin advice for chasing Gretzky before game

Young Capitals fan battling bone cancer meets Ovechkin, tours arena

Capitals serve up special No. 8 pretzel as Ovechkin chases Gretzky

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 4

Sharks grant 5-year-old cancer survivor's wish to meet Celebrini 

Zuccarello wears custom warmup jersey in honor of Sam Rosen’s retirement

Pastrnak, Zadorov meet figure skater who lost parents in tragic plane crash