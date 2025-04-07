Banners honoring Ovechkin's goals record hang outside D.C.'s Union Station

The three banners together each had pictures of Ovechkin at various stages of his 20 NHL seasons. In succession, the banners spelled out "GR8" in honor of Ovechkin's feat.

The first banner had two throwback pictures of a young Ovechkin, the middle banner had a close up of him with "NHL All-Time Goals Leader" etched across the top.

The final banner featured two pictures of Ovechkin, one of which he is raising the Stanley Cup from the franchise's first-ever title back in 2018. It also featured the Capitals logo.

Just in case the 70,000 daily commuters that pass through Union Station in Washington D.C forgot, Ovechkin has always been larger than life.