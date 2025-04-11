Young Ducks fan steals show on Honda Center video board, meets team after game

After the Ducks 4-3 win in overtime, Brayden and his parents were invited to meet the players in the locker room.

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano told Brayden he was screaming for him as he shook the toddler’s hand.

Brayden was excited to see goalie Lukas Dostal at his locker room stall and waved to him.

“Lukas, there he is!” Brayden said when he spotted the goalie.

“I don’t think you realize how cool this is,” Brayden’s mom, Ashley, told her son.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras, whose shirt Brayden had on, gifted the adorable fan a puck. He called Brayden’s shirt “legendary” and said the 4-year-old “had the whole building on fire.”

The funniest moment came when the toddler met forward Cutter Gauthier who signed his shirt. Brayden quickly turned around to ask his mom what it said. Then, Gauthier posed for a picture with the family and Brayden commented on how sweaty the forward was.

Little ducklings certainly say the darndest things.