Young Ducks fan steals show on Honda Center video board, meets team after game

4-year-old earns loud cheers from fans every time he’s shown on Jumbotron

Young Ducks fan arena board

© Anaheim Ducks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

A young Anaheim Ducks fan quacked up the crowd on Wednesday.

During the team’s game against the Calgary Flames, 4-year-old Brayden Yorke earned a loud ovation from fans every time he was shown on the Honda Center video board.

The adorable tot couldn’t contain his excitement as he covered his mouth with his hands every time he saw himself on the Jumbotron. The camera would then cut to Flames fans who earned loud “Boos” from the crowd.

After the Ducks 4-3 win in overtime, Brayden and his parents were invited to meet the players in the locker room.

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano told Brayden he was screaming for him as he shook the toddler’s hand.

Brayden was excited to see goalie Lukas Dostal at his locker room stall and waved to him.

“Lukas, there he is!” Brayden said when he spotted the goalie.

“I don’t think you realize how cool this is,” Brayden’s mom, Ashley, told her son.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras, whose shirt Brayden had on, gifted the adorable fan a puck. He called Brayden’s shirt “legendary” and said the 4-year-old “had the whole building on fire.”

The funniest moment came when the toddler met forward Cutter Gauthier who signed his shirt. Brayden quickly turned around to ask his mom what it said. Then, Gauthier posed for a picture with the family and Brayden commented on how sweaty the forward was.

Little ducklings certainly say the darndest things.

