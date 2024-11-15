Oilers wear custom T-shirts in honor of McDavid’s 1,000th point

McDavid recorded his 1,000th NHL point when he scored a goal in the second period.

In the locker room, his Oilers teammates put on T-shirts that featured a silly picture of McDavid in a plaid shirt, chain and shades. “This guy’s got 1,000 NHL points” was written around the picture.

“I took this picture,” forward Leon Draisaitl said in the locker room. “I’m not going to share that information [where taken] it was a couple of years ago. I didn’t make them myself, but I was the guy to send out the picture and then Brad Harrison our equipment manager takes it from there. He’s good with stuff like that."

The Oilers were pleased with how the shirts turned out.

“I saw the concept, I didn’t think they would turn out this nice,” defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “It’s nice fabric too.”

McDavid was also presented with a special cake after the game.