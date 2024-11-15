Oilers wear custom T-shirts in honor of McDavid’s 1,000th point

Team celebrates captain’s milestone after game

McDavid 1000th point shirts
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers had a funny surprise for Connor McDavid on Thursday.

The Oilers wore custom T-shirts to celebrate McDavid’s 1,000th career point after their 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

McDavid recorded his 1,000th NHL point when he scored a goal in the second period.

In the locker room, his Oilers teammates put on T-shirts that featured a silly picture of McDavid in a plaid shirt, chain and shades. “This guy’s got 1,000 NHL points” was written around the picture.

“I took this picture,” forward Leon Draisaitl said in the locker room. “I’m not going to share that information [where taken] it was a couple of years ago. I didn’t make them myself, but I was the guy to send out the picture and then Brad Harrison our equipment manager takes it from there. He’s good with stuff like that."

The Oilers were pleased with how the shirts turned out.

“I saw the concept, I didn’t think they would turn out this nice,” defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “It’s nice fabric too.”

McDavid was also presented with a special cake after the game.

The Oilers captain is the 99th player and fourth fastest in NHL history to reach the 1,000th point milestone.

NHL.com Staff Writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report

