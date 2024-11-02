Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

7-time Super Bowl champion laces up skates with NHL legend, takes laps around rink

Brady skating with Domi split

© Tie Domi

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Even Tom Brady has to start somewhere.

On Friday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to the ice for the first time, suited up with all his hockey gear, and showed off his up-and-coming skating skills.

Behind the camera was hockey legend Tie Domi, who was seemingly chirping at his son, Max Domi, while filming Brady skating.

“He’s coming for you Max!” said Tie in the video. “It’s 10 minutes in, he’s already flying.”

“Come on Max! Day 1!” Brady said in response.

On Saturday, Domi posted another video of Brady, this one with some significant improvements from the day before. Gone was the training aid and instead the former NFL superstar was skating with a hockey stick. Domi continued to give advice and encourage Brady.

If he keeps improving at this rate, the NHL might want to watch out.

Short Shifts

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Backlund honored for 1,000th NHL game in Calgary, all with Flames

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 1

Fan dressed as Jarvis joins Hurricanes for postgame Storm Surge

Matthews meets young fan who dressed up as his hockey card for Halloween

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Goal of the season? Foegele spins around for sick backhand goal

Save of the Season? Kuemper dives for awesome glove save

Flames teammates, friends from Sweden celebrate Backlund’s 1,000th NHL game

Strome, Lapierre surprise students in classroom for Halloween

NHL, Fanatics, lululemon celebrate collaboration at launch event in NYC

Fleury gets pranked ahead of game against Penguins

Lightning welcome Stamkos back with tribute video, lengthy ovation

Fleury steps in at youth hockey practice in Pittsburgh

Bruins dress up as 'Monsters Inc.' characters for Halloween visit to hospital

MacKinnon returns favor to Jokic, presents NBA MVP with trophy

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to U.S. Military Academy at West Point