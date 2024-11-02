Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

Even Tom Brady has to start somewhere.
On Friday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to the ice for the first time, suited up with all his hockey gear, and showed off his up-and-coming skating skills.
7-time Super Bowl champion laces up skates with NHL legend, takes laps around rink
© Tie Domi
Behind the camera was hockey legend Tie Domi, who was seemingly chirping at his son, Max Domi, while filming Brady skating.
“He’s coming for you Max!” said Tie in the video. “It’s 10 minutes in, he’s already flying.”
“Come on Max! Day 1!” Brady said in response.
On Saturday, Domi posted another video of Brady, this one with some significant improvements from the day before. Gone was the training aid and instead the former NFL superstar was skating with a hockey stick. Domi continued to give advice and encourage Brady.
If he keeps improving at this rate, the NHL might want to watch out.