Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

Behind the camera was hockey legend Tie Domi, who was seemingly chirping at his son, Max Domi, while filming Brady skating.

“He’s coming for you Max!” said Tie in the video. “It’s 10 minutes in, he’s already flying.”

“Come on Max! Day 1!” Brady said in response.

On Saturday, Domi posted another video of Brady, this one with some significant improvements from the day before. Gone was the training aid and instead the former NFL superstar was skating with a hockey stick. Domi continued to give advice and encourage Brady.

If he keeps improving at this rate, the NHL might want to watch out.