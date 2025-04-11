Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 11
Alex Ovechkin returned to X just to chirp this week. The Washington Capitals captain fired off two posts on X this week for the first time in three years after he scored his record breaking 895th career goal. All goalies that did not allow a goal against Ovechkin received a customized Budweiser Zero for their accomplishments.
Retired goalie Curtis Joseph posted a picture of his can on X and congratulated the NHL’s new leading scorer. Ovechkin rediscovered his X account and replied, “Thx u!! I probably score goal on next shot but u retired!!” Ovechkin wasn’t done posting for the week. After the NHL posted about the Budweiser Zero campaign, the Capitals star commented, “Sorry u didn’t get it Ilya!!!” in reference to New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, who gave up the 895th goal. Prior to the game, Sorokin had shut Ovechkin out.
Ranking: The Gr8 Chirper
Macklin Celebrini received an adorable shout out from his new friend. After Celebrini scored his second goal of the night against the Minnesota Wild, 5-year-old Make-A-Wish kid Luke Schumann shouted, “That’s my friend,” while celebrating with his buddies in the stands. Last week, the San Jose Sharks rookie met Luke and spent the day with him in San Jose. The team made sure to give Luke, a Minnesota native, tickets to their game at the Xcel Energy Center this week. Luke also showed off some impressive dance moves while his friend scored his first career hat trick.
Ranking: That’s my best friend, he’s a real bad…
Sidney Crosby proved he’s a jack of all trades on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain nailed a $1 million football throw during sports personality Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT variety show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Crosby, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes were on stage for a game where a player from the three sports would throw the football through a target at the end of the stage. Each throw made added $1 million to a jackpot that a fan from the audience would take home.
Crosby told McAfee he didn’t know what to expect from his throwing capabilities. Once he took his spot on what would be center ice, the Penguins star performed a perfect toss that sailed through the target. The crowd started “MVP” chants as Crosby celebrated with Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and the other Pittsburgh sports stars.
Ranking: Introducing the Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 quarterback
4. Alex Ovechkin's sons
Alex Ovechkin’s sons stole the show in an adorable video. The Washington Capitals shared a post of Sergei and Ilya’s outtakes from their video message congratulating their dad on his historic achievement. The two boys wore their dad’s No. 8 jerseys as they sat on the couch with their mom and tried to perfect their lines. Sergei said his line with a serious face, then his mom suggested he smile which resulted in adorable grin. Ilya on the other hand, kept forgetting to say his line, “We love you.” And when both boys finally got the hang of it, the family dog, Blake, interrupted the shot.
Ranking: NHL’s all-time cutest siblings leader
Tristan Jarry let his invasive thoughts take over on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie attempted to help Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar after he lost his skate blade in the third period. Nazar tried to skate to the Blackhawks bench on one skate when Jarry poked his stick out to help push the forward along. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and the goalie ended up causing Nazar to fall over. Jarry made up for it by retrieving the forward’s skate blade.
Ranking: Helping hand fail
6. Sam Rosen and John Davidson
Sam Rosen and John Davidson reunited for one last broadcast on Wednesday. The longtime broadcast partners called one final New York Rangers game together during the team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden. The NHL on TNT aired the special broadcast in honor of Rosen’s retirement after 40 years as the voice of the Rangers. Rosen and Davidson called Rangers games together for 20 years, from 1986-2006, including the team’s 1994 Stanley Cup championship. “Thanks for everything you did for me in this career that’s winding down. It’s been a joyous time working with you and I learned so much from you,” Rosen told Davidson to end the broadcast.
Ranking: “Oh, Baby!”
Another Stamkos is about to take the NHL by storm. Steven Stamkos’ 3-year-old son Chase joined his dad for the Nashville Predators practice on Monday. Local reporter Lauren Walsh caught footage of Chase practicing his stickhandling and passing with the veteran forward. The cutest moment came when the young tot worked on his skating, impressively making it to the blue line before gently stopping on his knees.
Ranking: 2040 No. 1 draft pick
8. Hot dog kid
A young fan grilled up dance moves during Monday Night Hockey. A Winnipeg Jets fan dressed up in a hot dog suit and danced in the background of the Prime Canada broadcast during the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre. The kid put his hands in the air and swayed to his own beat as he stood behind hosts Adnan Virk and Blake Bolden.
Ranking: Relishing in the spotlight