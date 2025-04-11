Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 11

Alex Ovechkin returned to X just to chirp this week. The Washington Capitals captain fired off two posts on X this week for the first time in three years after he scored his record breaking 895th career goal. All goalies that did not allow a goal against Ovechkin received a customized Budweiser Zero for their accomplishments.

Retired goalie Curtis Joseph posted a picture of his can on X and congratulated the NHL’s new leading scorer. Ovechkin rediscovered his X account and replied, “Thx u!! I probably score goal on next shot but u retired!!” Ovechkin wasn’t done posting for the week. After the NHL posted about the Budweiser Zero campaign, the Capitals star commented, “Sorry u didn’t get it Ilya!!!” in reference to New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, who gave up the 895th goal. Prior to the game, Sorokin had shut Ovechkin out.

