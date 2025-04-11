Ovechkin's sons outtakes from NHL goals record video are super cute

Capitals share hilarious extra footage from young brothers congratulating dad

Ovechkin family outtakes
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin isn't the only one who put in hours of hard work and preparation on the way to NHL career goal 895.

The Washington Capitals shared the cutest outtakes of Ovechkin's sons, Sergei and Ilya, as they took multiple shots on goal at perfecting their dad's congratulations video.

The video starts with Ovechkin's wife, Nastya, bringing the boys to the couch and preparing them for what they are about to say. Sergei nails it, but is straight-faced.

Nastya requests a smile from Sergei during the line to hilarious results.

The cutest part of the video is perhaps when the cameraman asks for one more take and Sergei acts as if he is being sent to the penalty box, burying his face in his hands.

Ilya forgets to say his line on the next attempt and the take after is interrupted by the family dog, Blake.

Needless to say after Ovechkin's big tribute video the boys got it eventually, but this is one of those times where the journey was so much more fun than the end.

Short Shifts

Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

Fleury’s kids join Wild goalie on ice before likely last career home game

Budweiser sends special cans to goalies who Ovechkin never scored against

Ovechkin mural, sign celebrating goal record unveiled on D.C. landmarks

Goal of the season? Byfield bats puck down, in with one arm while holding off defender

Save of the Season? Kings' Kuemper makes casual-yet-stunning stick stop

CM Punk tries to eat cereal out of Stanley Cup before WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Banners honoring Ovechkin's goals record hang outside D.C.'s Union Station

Meredith Gaudreau announces birth of Johnny's child on social media

In 2016 interview, Ovechkin called breaking Gretzky's goals record 'impossible'

Capitals fans make lifelong memories after watching Ovechkin’s historic goal

Ovechkin's slide celebration after record-breaking goal a hit on social media

Longtime Capitals fan Sajak, former 'Wheel of Fortune' host, sees Ovechkin break record

Islanders have fun with Ovechkin's record goal as congrats pour in from around League

Capitals tribute video for Ovechkin's goals record covers every milestone along the way

WNBA legends Bird, Taurasi knew Ovechkin before NHL, congratulate him on goals record

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry cheers on Sharks, Celebrini at SAP Center