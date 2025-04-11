Ovechkin's sons outtakes from NHL goals record video are super cute

Alex Ovechkin isn't the only one who put in hours of hard work and preparation on the way to NHL career goal 895.

The Washington Capitals shared the cutest outtakes of Ovechkin's sons, Sergei and Ilya, as they took multiple shots on goal at perfecting their dad's congratulations video.

The video starts with Ovechkin's wife, Nastya, bringing the boys to the couch and preparing them for what they are about to say. Sergei nails it, but is straight-faced.

Nastya requests a smile from Sergei during the line to hilarious results.