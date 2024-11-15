Canucks fans cheer Joshua's first shift back after cancer diagnosis

Rogers Arena erupts for returning forward in first action of season

NYI@VAN: Joshua plays for the first time this season following cancer treatment

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Just under two minutes into the Vancouver Canucks game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, a huge roar began from the Rogers Arena crowd.

It wasn't for a goal or a great save, it was for the return of forward Dakota Joshua .

Joshua took the ice for the first time this season after his testicular cancer diagnosis this summer.

Now in his fifth NHL season, Joshua missed all of training camp after successful surgery and made his return to Canucks practice about two weeks ago. The team celebrated his return on social media prior to the game.

So, when Joshua hopped over the boards for the first time, Canucks fans responded with a huge cheer, acknowledging one of the rare times where just stepping out on the ice is a victory, despite a 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

"Happy to see him. Obviously, he means a lot to our group. Probably the bright spot, if there is one tonight," Canucks captain Quinn Hughes said.

- NHL.com Independent Correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report.

