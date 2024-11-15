Canucks fans cheer Joshua's first shift back after cancer diagnosis

Just under two minutes into the Vancouver Canucks game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, a huge roar began from the Rogers Arena crowd.

It wasn't for a goal or a great save, it was for the return of forward Dakota Joshua .

Joshua took the ice for the first time this season after his testicular cancer diagnosis this summer.

Now in his fifth NHL season, Joshua missed all of training camp after successful surgery and made his return to Canucks practice about two weeks ago. The team celebrated his return on social media prior to the game.