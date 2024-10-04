Save of the Season? Already? Devils' Markstrom reaches back for amazing stop

Check out the best saves of the 2024-25 NHL season

NJD@BUF: Markstrom uses his stick to rob Aube-Kubel of a goal

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 hockey season was barely underway when Jacob Markstrom made perhaps the best save we will see for its entirety.

The New Jersey Devils goalie performed an absolute robbery on Buffalo Sabres forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel during the first period of the NHL season opener of the Fastenal NHL 2024 Global Series in Czechia on Friday.

With about three minutes left in the first period and the Devils leading 2-0, Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlinfired a puck at the net that missed wide left. Aube-Kubel was planted in front of the net and made a move toward the puck, seemingly shooting at a wide-open target.

But Markstrom had other ideas. The veteran netminder reached back with his stick and denied the goal.

The puck almost looked stuck to the blade of Makstrom's stick. NHL Network color analyst Kevin Weekes, a former NHL goalie himself, even said Markstrom "looked like (tennis legend) Roger Federer!"

If it was the best save of the season remains to be seen of course, but it's going to be a tough one to beat.

Short Shifts

