Gaudreau honored by Flames, Blue Jackets with pregame tribute in Calgary

Both teams lined up at their respective blue lines and watched a video tribute highlighting Gaudreau’s time in Calgary to a rendition of “Johnny B. Goode” by Flames anthem singer George Canyon.

The Gaudreau family were special guests at the game.

Johnny’s father Guy, mother Jane, wife Meredith and two children, along with sisters Kristen and Katie, stepped out to center-ice for a ceremonial face-off. Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan, a good friend of Gaudreau, and Flames captain Mikael Backlund lined up for the draw, with both teams surrounding the family.

“It speaks to our leadership group, [Monahan] obviously being on top of that,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “Just conducting himself in a professional manner and not shying away from showing his emotion and using it to move us forward. To see the family here and the outpouring of love and support of this organization, this city and this country, Canada, has been fantastic.”

Both teams wore Gaudreau’s No. 13 during the warmup, which was fitting considering the number of similar jerseys in the crowd.

“I feel like our team along with their team are going through similar things,” Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said before the game. “Just having the Gaudreau family here tonight in attendance for this big game, I think it’s really special and I think Calgary is going to do a great job with it. It’s going to be emotional, but I think it’s going to be a great night.”

Flames defensemen Blake Coleman and Rasmus Andersson consoled Guy Gaudreau, who became emotional after dropping the puck. A number of players came over to greet the family before they walked off the ice to a standing ovation.

Guy, a former college player and coach, had taken the ice with the Flames at practice Monday and was at the optional morning skate Tuesday, spending time on the bench talking with Calgary legend Lanny McDonald.

“We’ve been fortunate to have Guy around with us for the last two days,” Huska said. “He’s made me laugh more than typically our trainers and our coaching staff does. He spent a lot of time in our dressing room today and I think his message to our players has been a real good one.”