Joshua to make season debut for Canucks after testicular cancer recovery

VANCOUVER -- Dakota Joshua will make his season debut for the Vancouver Canucks against the New York Islanders on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN, MSGSN2) after being diagnosed with testicular cancer during the summer.

The 28-year-old center had surgery in September and missed training camp and the start of the season, but the native of Dearborn, Michigan, has been around the Canucks throughout and practicing as a full participant the past two weeks.

“It's been a long time coming and yeah, it'll be fun,” Joshua said Thursday. “It's just nice to be back in the room with the guys and get back to work.”

It was just the second time Joshua has spoken publicly since releasing a statement prior to training camp revealing the cancer diagnosis, which came after he felt a lump and took it upon himself to see a doctor. He was asked if has a new sense of gratitude and perspective as he returns.

“For sure. That was a scary time,” he said. “But I'm very thankful and just happy to be in this position still and be able to go out there and play.”

Joshua had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) for Vancouver last season -- all NHL career highs -- in 63 games. He also had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs before the Canucks were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Western Conference Second Round, and signed a four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) on June 27.

“It's like making a major trade,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “He's a big kid that's got great hands. Obviously he's played really well for this organization, especially last year, so we're really excited to have him back. He's gone through a lot of stuff, and I've loved the way he's dealt with it and we're just happy for him.”

Joshua will play on the fourth line Thursday and will have to work his way back into a spot on the second power-play unit, but he also kills penalties and has a growing presence in a locker room Tocchet previously has described as quiet.

“He's a well-liked kid,” Tocchet said. “He's turned into a leader too. He's got a big voice. It's a major thing for us right now.”

Joshua (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) also led Vancouver and was ninth in the NHL last season with 244 hits, and was third in the playoffs with 74 hits in 13 postseason games.

Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood currently leads the NHL with 87 hits in 14 games, but Joshua pledged to try and catch up, insisting the time off and delayed start to his season won’t affect the physical play and forecheck he became known for last season.

“You've got to get physically engaged early," Joshua said. "Kiefer does have quite a bit of a head start on me, but I'll see what I can do. I want to come back and make sure I'm on top of it right from the get go and be ready to help the team win. … I expect to be good. I don't expect a grace period. I've been putting the work in so I expect to come out there and make an impact as soon as possible.”

Seeing Joshua back after what he went through already is having an impact.

“We're just all really happy to have him back,” forward Teddy Blueger said. “He's a big personality in the room, a big part of the group and the camaraderie, so it's great to have that part of it back. Hopefully being around us is a good distraction for him, and something to give him some positive energy.

"But mostly the feeling is just positive for him to be back after the last couple months he’s had. Been a tough time, so just trying to help him and support him any way we can.”